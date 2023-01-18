ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

Victim of armed robbery targeted through Grindr

By Staff Report
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

WALLACE - The Wallace Police Department apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile who targeted an unsuspected victim through Grindr, and robbed him at gunpoint.

Wallace deputies responded to the Carol C Mobile Home Park for a reported armed robbery on Monday, Jan. 16. According to WPD the victim and suspect met through the App Grindr and agreed to meet in Wallace.

"As soon as the victim arrived, the suspect appeared, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect took $80 in cash, threatened to shoot the victim, and then fled on foot," said law enforcement adding that later that day, "the victim took it upon himself to make a new Grindr account, found the same suspect account and arranged to meet him."

According to Wallace law enforcement, the victim alerted WPD that he and the perpetrator agreed to meet at Clement Park. Wallace officers staged in the area and detained the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile who had an airsoft replica Glock handgun in his possession.

Law enforcement officials shared the suspect was charged with armed robbery via a juvenile petition. WPD cautions people when meeting strangers from social media or sales sites.

"Sadly, these types of crimes are becoming more common."

People who have been victims of a similar crime are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement.

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

