Persona 4 Golden reportedly runs better on Xbox Series X than PS5

Persona 4 Golden reportedly runs better on the Xbox Series X than the PS5 , capable of hitting 120Hz on Microsoft's platform.

That's according to test conducted by The Mako Reactor earlier this week. According to the outlet, the new version of Persona 4 Golden can achieve a supreme 120Hz when played on the Xbox Series X, but is restricted to 60FPS when played on the PS5 console.

However, there's a good reason for this. As we reported last year, Persona 4 Golden (along with Persona 3 Portable) are available as true new-gen versions on Xbox Series X/S, but are restricted to merely being PS4 games with a PS5 port for PlayStation players.

There's never been any clarification from developer Atlus on why exactly this is, but it means only Xbox players are experiencing a true new-gen version of Persona 4 Golden with all the bells and whistles you'd expect. PS5 players are actually merely playing a PS4 port of the same game.

Further mystifying the matter is the fact that Persona 5 Royal received a native PS5 port , but Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable have been left behind as PS4 games. Atlus clearly hasn't given the same development priority to all versions of the two remastered games, and we're not sure why.

Elsewhere for the Atlus franchise, a full Persona 3 remake is rumored to be announced later this year in 2023, despite the fact that Persona 3 Portable is only just re-releasing on modern platforms tomorrow.

Additionally, when the re-releases launch tomorrow, Atlus is cooling off on spoiler restrictions for screenshots with the two games , after Persona 5 fans were left unhappy at being unable to take screenshots for the vast majority of the game.