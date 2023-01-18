ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market

NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Residential Façade Program Info Fair Jan. 20

The Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority (NNRHA) invites contractors and homeowners in the Marshall-Ridley area to an informational fair on its Residential Façade Program. The fair takes place tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th St.). Eligible Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood homeowners from 39th Street to the waterfront bounded by Marshall and Terminal avenues can stop by, grab breakfast and learn about the program, which offers up to $20,000 for qualified homeowners to invest in exterior home renovations. NNRHA is also looking for contractors to be a part of the program. Visit nnrha.net to learn more about the application process and view the eligible neighborhood map. For additional information call David Staley, Director of Community Development, at 757-928-2652, or Daniele Dukes, Capital Projects Administrator, at 757-928-2654.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday’s soft opening was the second of two. Just like the first one, all earnings, besides BetRivers Sportsbook, are being donated to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton’s Future Has Direct Ties To Its Past

HAMPTON – To see what’s in store for Hampton in 2023, it’s best to look at what was happening in the city more than 15 years ago. Four or five years before current Mayor Donnie Tuck became a councilman, the city developed about six master plans. Being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA

