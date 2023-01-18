Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Hampton offers waterfront property owners up to $30k to create living shorelines
In the 2022 State of the Bay report, scientists offered living shorelines as part of the solution to combat the low grade the watershed received; a D+.
Regal Cinema 13 at Greenbrier to close in Chesapeake
There are 39 Regal theaters in the US set to close after parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to Business Insider.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Residential Façade Program Info Fair Jan. 20
The Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority (NNRHA) invites contractors and homeowners in the Marshall-Ridley area to an informational fair on its Residential Façade Program. The fair takes place tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th St.). Eligible Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood homeowners from 39th Street to the waterfront bounded by Marshall and Terminal avenues can stop by, grab breakfast and learn about the program, which offers up to $20,000 for qualified homeowners to invest in exterior home renovations. NNRHA is also looking for contractors to be a part of the program. Visit nnrha.net to learn more about the application process and view the eligible neighborhood map. For additional information call David Staley, Director of Community Development, at 757-928-2652, or Daniele Dukes, Capital Projects Administrator, at 757-928-2654.
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Virginia Beach restaurant holds "Pay What You Can" day to help people in need
CLTRE. vgn jnt in Kemps River Crossing created a special menu on Saturday with no set price, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted, or were able, to pay.
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino sees first sports wagers at second soft opening
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today was the first day of what’s expected to be a long history of sports waging here at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Saturday’s soft opening was the second of two. Just like the first one, all earnings, besides BetRivers Sportsbook, are being donated to...
Rivers Casino to host second test night Jan. 21
According to a press release, this second test night will include the soft opening of the new BetRivers Sportsbook, which will feature club seating, a bar, betting windows, 27 self-service kiosks, and multiple high-def screens for viewing.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton’s Future Has Direct Ties To Its Past
HAMPTON – To see what’s in store for Hampton in 2023, it’s best to look at what was happening in the city more than 15 years ago. Four or five years before current Mayor Donnie Tuck became a councilman, the city developed about six master plans. Being...
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
Rivers Casino hosts test night ahead of grand opening
This test night is a requirement by the Virginia Lottery Board to make sure that everything is running smoothly.
WAVY News 10
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects with first car crush
Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach man reconnects …. Separated for 36 years, Virginia Beach resident Joe Gaskill has reconnected with his first car crush, a 1966 Ford Mustang...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach nonprofit offers horseback riding therapy to people with special needs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six-year-old Mackenna Pence loves to ride her favorite horse, Rocky. "She rides him forward... and backwards," Mackenna's mother, Ruth, said, noting that riding backwards is Mackenna's favorite horseback activity. Ruth said Mackenna has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. "The key things are low...
Aonesty Selby's shared phone location may have been a cry for help: Sister
Khalia Sellers, the older sister of Aonesty Selby says the only way she can see her little sister now is through a screen, yet it could never compare to the real thing.
WAVY News 10
Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
Artist lineup for ‘Sad Summer Festival’ in Portsmouth; Any sound familiar?
The festival is presented by Journeys and Converse. The Portsmouth stop will take place at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on July 11.
Comments / 0