The Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority (NNRHA) invites contractors and homeowners in the Marshall-Ridley area to an informational fair on its Residential Façade Program. The fair takes place tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (550 30th St.). Eligible Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood homeowners from 39th Street to the waterfront bounded by Marshall and Terminal avenues can stop by, grab breakfast and learn about the program, which offers up to $20,000 for qualified homeowners to invest in exterior home renovations. NNRHA is also looking for contractors to be a part of the program. Visit nnrha.net to learn more about the application process and view the eligible neighborhood map. For additional information call David Staley, Director of Community Development, at 757-928-2652, or Daniele Dukes, Capital Projects Administrator, at 757-928-2654.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO