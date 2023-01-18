Read full article on original website
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Did You Know Minnesota Goodwill Locations Will Not Accept These 19 Items?
While cleaning and organizing the house, a lot of people will choose to donate items to Goodwill. Do you know what items you cannot donate to Minnesota Goodwill locations?. There are about 56 Goodwill locations over 38 different Minnesota cities. From Minneapolis, to Saint Paul, to Duluth, and more. A...
kfgo.com
MNsure CEO: Nearly 130K found health coverage through health exchange
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nearly 130,000 Minnesotans found comprehensive health care coverage for 2023 through the state’s MNsure exchange. CEO Nate Clark said, when Minnesotans choose health coverage through MNsure, they can access important savings that aren’t available anywhere else. “On average, families are going to save...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Families To See Smaller Tax Refunds, Filing Starts Monday
(KNSI) – Death and taxes are two certainties in life, and now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to start getting those documents together to file. Landwehr Tax and Accounting Business Manager Ashley Kerzman says families with kids should expect a smaller refund in 2023. “We are now going back to pre-COVID levels of dependent care credits. Last year, it was increased a little bit due to COVID. This year, it’s going back down to $2,000 per child.”
knsiradio.com
Study Shows Minnesota Ninth Most Expensive State for Smoking
(KNSI) — If quitting smoking is your new year’s resolution, you may have renewed motivation to kick the habit. Research from the personal finance website Wallethub looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia to calculate the per person cost of smoking. For its calculations, it...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
q957.com
Hy-Vee voluntarily recalling Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to presence of undeclared wheat allergen
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available for purchase between...
boreal.org
Nearly 1,000 Minnesota PCA applicants are stuck in background check limbo
Amidst Minnesota's personal care assistant (PCA) staffing shortage, there are some people who want to work but can't. Tammy Heuer is going on three months without pay because of bureaucratic backlogs. She describes herself as "quasi-employed." To read the full story, visit the CBS Minnesota site here.
A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month
It’s a pretty rare thing to not drop below zero in the Twin Cities in January but so far 2023 is doing just that. Only three other times since the 1873 records began have we not dropped subzero: 2021, 2006, and 1990. Prior to 1990 we’ve never had a January without subzero temperatures.
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Minnesota hiring 300 employees to manage Medicaid program, ending contract with Amerigroup
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is bringing on 300 employees to manage back-office work for its Medicaid programs, ending its contract with Amerigroup to manage these services, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19. According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota's human services department issued eight corrective action plans to...
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
lptv.org
State Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State
Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
