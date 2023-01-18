ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Cawley Chicago Brokers Sale of 49,418 SF Office Building in Tinley Park, Illinois Slated for Industrial Use

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Cawley Chicago has brokered the sale of a 49,418-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park for an undisclosed price. Rawly Lantz and Justin Harris of Cawley Chicago represented the seller, a private local investor, and marketed the property for industrial reuse. The single-story property, built in 2001 and located at 18410 Crossing Drive, features 218 parking spaces and a clear height of 18 feet. Ted Gates of CBRE represented the buyer, a multi-national laboratory group.
TINLEY PARK, IL
rebusinessonline.com

Partnership Breaks Ground on 21-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Chicago’s Streeterville Neighborhood

CHICAGO — A partnership between Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development has broken ground on The Saint Grand, a 21-story mixed-use tower in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. Office tenant buildouts are slated for later this year, while the residential portion is scheduled for completion in early 2024. The development will include 248 luxury apartment units, 45,000 square feet of office space and 7,500 square feet of street-level retail space. The apartments will feature in-unit workspaces and private outdoor spaces. Amenities will include a package receiving service, coworking lounge, fitness center and pool. Office tenants will also enjoy all building amenities.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy