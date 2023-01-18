Search Warrants for Kohberger's Parent's Home Could be Next. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The public defender for Idaho killings suspect Bryan Kohberger says search warrants for his parents' Pennsylvania home might also soon be unsealed. Warrants for Kohberger's home and office in Washington State were made public Wednesday. They showed what prosecutors say might be possible links to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho college students. Attorney Jason Labar tells WFMZ-TV the warrants for Kohberger's parents' home in Chestnut Hill Township could be unsealed 60 days from when they were signed unless a motion is filed earlier. Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home. An Idaho judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 26th.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO