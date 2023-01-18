ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
21-year-old charged with murder in connection to Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A 21-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old near an Ogden intersection. Police were called to reports of shots fired near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard on Tuesday a short time after 5:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they...
