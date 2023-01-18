Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
Man in serious condition after being hit by driver arrested for DUI on shoulder of I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was hospitalized in serious condition after officials said he was struck while working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Trooper Mike Alexander with Utah Highway Patrol said a disabled vehicle was pulled over on the side of I-15 at Beck Street/US-89, or mile marker 313, on Saturday evening.
Suspected road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle crash, rollover on I-15 in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Midvale. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said they received calls about two vehicles driving erratically on southbound I-15 near milepost 296 around 5 p.m. Roden said it appeared drivers...
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
'Sting' felt in Ballpark neighborhood over impending move of Salt Lake Bees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A neighborhood activist said losing the Salt Lake Bees to South Jordan “stings,” while another neighbor in the Ballpark Area cast the city as striking out over keeping the club’s home base. “The city sat silent for a year here,” said...
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
SLCPD says wanted felon flees traffic stop, barricades self in motel room for 'hours'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wanted felon was arrested in Salt Lake City after police said he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside of a motel room with an unidentified woman. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began shortly...
21-year-old charged with murder in connection to Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A 21-year-old man was charged with murder Friday following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old near an Ogden intersection. Police were called to reports of shots fired near 12th Street and Harrison Boulevard on Tuesday a short time after 5:30 p.m. As officers arrived, they...
Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
Park City businesses get boost from crowds returning for Sundance Film Festival
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After two years of going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Sundance Film Festival is back and expanding in Utah. Not only is the festival back in-person, but screenings are also available online, at the Gateway MegaPlex in Salt Lake City, and Sundance Mountain Resort.
Developers bullish on Ballpark neighborhood despite Salt Lake Bees departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some developers and property owners in the Ballpark neighborhood have said they are not concerned about the Salt Lake Bees leaving the area. The neighborhood has been a hotbed of development in recent years and many have said the allure of a ballpark and baseball team has been a major driver.
Utah activist reflects on experience marching, working with Dr. King
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The pioneers and participants of the Civil Rights Movement during the era of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are getting up there in age. However, their stories if shared, will live on. The hope is that stories of those including Reverend France Davis, a...
