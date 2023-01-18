ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Larry Brown Sports

Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation

Fear not, fans: all is well between Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe got into an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players at halftime of Friday night’s Grizzlies-Lakers game in Los Angeles (video here). After Sharpe engaged in a shouting match with Dillon Brooks and some other players, security had to do some separating. Then... The post Tee Morant, Shannon Sharpe make up after heated altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Lakers making strong push to trade for Knicks wing

The Los Angeles Lakers are likely going to make a deal ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. It’s just not yet known how impactful the deal is going to be with Los Angeles at 20-24 and boasting the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference. What we do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement

Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call

Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Braves ace Max Fried among The Athletic’s contract extension candidates

Max Fried is the leader of one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. The Braves boast a talented rotation, and Fried is the ace. He’s under club control for two more seasons, leaving many in Braves Country wondering if they’ll have to say goodbye to yet another fan favorite.
New York Post

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on ref during Giants blowout

Nick Sirianni isn’t joking around, no matter what the score. The Eagles’ head coach sounded off on a referee at the tail-end of Saturday’s 28-0 first-half thrashing against the Giants. Philadelphia, which had just scored its fourth touchdown of the first half with a Jalen Hurts run, looked to capitalize even further by showing they were going for a two-point conversion.  Warning Adult Language With the play clock running down, the Eagles called a timeout and cameras panned to Sirianni screaming at a referee while walking away from the end zone’s sideline.  The irate coach could be seen saying, “I know what the f–k I’m doing, and I’m allowed to be down here.” The Eagles then opted for an extra point, which grew their lead to 28-0. The Eagles have dominated the Giants, who finally managed to score a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 28-7. Big Blue lost possessions early on after a costly gamble called by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who tried to convert on a fourth-and-eight at the Eagles 40-yard line in the first quarter. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones struggled mightily in the first half, throwing for just 57 yards and a pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

