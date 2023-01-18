Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with... The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots garnered all the buzz on Twitter.
Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
The seven-time NBA champion doesn't have a problem if Abdul-Jabbar skips the game LeBron passes him
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
“I don't know what's up with Isiah. He's just too stinky” - Charles Oakley gets real about why former players don’t like Isiah Thomas
Oakley added that Thomas is trying too hard to fix his reputation and broken relationships but unfortunately for him, Michael Jordan doesn’t want to do anything about it.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Joel Embiid Calls Out Hakeem Olajuwon And Other NBA Legends About Him Not Posting Up In The Paint: "They Must Not Have Any Basketball IQ.”
Joel Embiid responds to Hakeem Olajuwon's criticism of him not posting up in the paint and shooting a lot of 3-pointers.
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Ja Morant didn't even bother to talk about Shannon Sharpe after the scuffle between the NFL legend and many members of the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA World Reacts to Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Incident
A shocking scene broke out at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night between the former NFL star, the Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s father.
Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For His Critics
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in his field. That being said, he receives a lot of backlash from time to time. During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show this week, Smith addressed his critics. Smith wants his critics to know that ...
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
“If Rachel telling her truth on my show was going to cost me my job there, I would have taken that” - Matt Barnes confesses he risked his job at ESPN for Rachel Nichols
Matt Barnes recently revealed he risked it all for Rachel Nichols to speak her truth about her firing from ESPN
Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Involved in Altercation at Lakers-Grizzlies
The Fox analyst and the father of Memphis star Ja Morant were among those involved in a courtside shouting match at the end of the second quarter.
Steph Curry Makes NBA History With Insane Half-Court Shot
Steph made history in the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Sixers' Joel Embiid fires back at Hakeem Olajuwon over critical comments
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top five players in the NBA. There isn’t much he can’t do on the floor. He dominates in so many different ways that teams can’t find a way to stop him. Embiid had another dominant game in Thursday’s...
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James Wears Unreleased Shoes in Wild Lakers Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James debuted a new colorway of the unreleased Nike LeBron NXXT.
Comments / 0