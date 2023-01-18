ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For His Critics

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in his field. That being said, he receives a lot of backlash from time to time.  During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show this week, Smith addressed his critics.  Smith wants his critics to know that ...
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
