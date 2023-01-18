Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday
Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
News On 6
Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open
A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale. The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy. Kristina Cushenberry and her family...
News On 6
Tulsans Break 'World's Largest Pizza Party' Guinness World Record, Raise Thousands For Make-A-Wish
The Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Pizza Party is now held here in Tulsa. Andolini's Pizza and World Pizza Champions partnered with the University of Tulsa to make it happen. More than 3,000 people participated in the Guinness World record attempt. The previous record was held in Rome...
News On 6
Tulsa Zoo Announces Name Of Newest Baby Siamang
The Tulsa Zoo's newest male siamang now has a name, and workers are happy to introduce Pandai (pan'-dye). Pandai means 'clever' in the Malay language. He was born back in August and is now starting to explore his surroundings away from his mother, Pandai is the 16th siamang born at the Tulsa Zoo.
News On 6
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
News On 6
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
News On 6
Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship
A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
News On 6
Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County
A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. 36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said. OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when a car hit him on...
News On 6
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
News On 6
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
News On 6
WB Drivers On The BA Expressway Facing Major Backups
Drivers traveling westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway are facing delays on Thursday morning after a semi truck spilled a load of lumber along the roadway. The accident happened in the construction zone near East 15th Street and is causing backups all the way to East 21st Street. Currently, it...
News On 6
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party
Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
News On 6
OSBI: Man Facing Charges In Connection To Disappearance Of Bartlesville Man
A man who is already in prison has been charged with murdering a Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI says Brock Thompson was the last person seen with the victim, Devin Viles last July. In September, investigators found human remains in pasture in Nowata County....
News On 6
Broken Arrow Show Choir Prepares To Compete Nationally
Broken Arrow High School's show choir is preparing to take its talents on the road. Director of Choral Activities, Justin Rosser, said the group is made up of 125 students in 9-12th grades. He said the school's varsity ensemble, known as Tiger Rhythm, travels all over the country competing and has become nationally recognized.
Comments / 0