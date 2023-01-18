Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Try the Zuccini cakes, Greek fries and several varieties of dip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Looking for a new happy hour spot to check out into the weekend? How about Greek?. If you like options, Dino’s Greek and Italian Grill in Goodyear might be a good spot to check out! They have a happy hour every day from 3-7 p.m. in the bar or on the patio, offering good deals on their appetizer menu. You can get some zucchini cakes that are battered, fried golden and served with marinara for under $8. Their Greek fries, served with crumbled feta and oregano, will run you $6 during happy hour. They have a Greek take on their sliders, served with sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki for under $10. For under $6 you can try their dips, including Baba Ganoush, hummus, Tzatziki and others. The dips come with pita bread. The deal I really liked was their pizza on happy hour. You can get a 10″ pizza with four toppings for under $12. Their drink specials are pretty good too. You can pick up a Manhattan, martini or margharita for $8 during happy hour. We will lift a glass and say Liamas to that!
Phoenix New Times
Three New Restaurants and Cafes are Opening in Downtown Phoenix's Heritage Square
Downtown Phoenix’s Heritage Square is gearing up to welcome three new places to eat and drink next month, giving a boost to the historic area known for its repurposed, quaint turn-of-the-20th century homes. Here’s what to expect. Latha. 628 East Adams Street. Latha, which means “flavor” in Swahili,...
Family-Owned Batch Cookie Shop Brings its Treats Closer to Home in Queen Creek
Batch Cookie Shop is currently laying the foundation for their second location at Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Roads and is expected to open in the early fall of 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
Salad & Go Will Bring its Healthy, Drive-Thru Convenience to 35th & Baseline
The nutritious and affordable meals that Executive Chef Daniel Patino made famous will be available in yet another area of Phoenix.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Buck & Rider Seafood Restaurant Opens New, Larger Location in North Scottsdale
The Valley’s popular seafood restaurant Buck & Rider has opened a second location in North Scottsdale, offering diners the same high-quality dining experience in an even bigger setting. Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Hilton at Cavasson Hotel Opens in North Scottsdale
Cavasson, a 134-acre mixed-use development and premier business center in Scottsdale, is now a destination for business and leisure travelers alike with the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Hilton at Cavasson hotel. Located at the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Hayden Road, the hotel is owned by Cavassan owner...
Phoenix New Times
An Award-Winning Sushi Chef is Moving Into the Former Bandera Restaurant in Scottsdale
In 2003, Tyson Cole and his team opened the first location of sushi restaurant Uchi in Austin. In 2011, the chef won one of the highest honors in food, and was named the James Beard Awards' Best Chef: Southwest. In 2023, he aims to open his first restaurant in Arizona.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
New Chipotle Location Files Permit for Remodel With Drive-Thru
In 2019, the chain store that touts healthy and fresh food on an affordable budget needed to innovate to grow in an environment largely moving toward mobile orders and the convenience of drive-through pick-ups.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Where Will the Valley’s Next Auto Mall be Built?
Mullin360 Arizona’s Leading Auto Mall Developer to Finish In-Depth Analysis and Study to Assess the Best New Location That Could Result in Tens of Millions for Host City. (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Known for impacting communities through its cutting edge and innovative development, Scottsdale-based Mullin360 is currently in the wrap up stages of its in-depth assessment and analysis to determine the highest impact area for the Valley’s next auto mall development.
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona
Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 20-22
From Lunar New Year festivals to cowgirl celebrations, here are a few fun events to check out in the Phoenix area this weekend:. Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Carefree. Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. "The Carefree Fine Art Festival features...
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
Sometimes when you’re hungry for pizza you want it now, not in an hour. You don’t feel like sitting around, waiting for the pie to bake and eventually come out to your table. Thankfully, when it comes to rapidly prepared pizza there are options out there around metro Phoenix. The fast-casual segment within the restaurant industry has continually grown over the last several years, splitting the difference between casual and fast food. So if you are looking for a fast-casual pizza experience, a popular chain from Denver is back in the Valley, opening a second location to help (quickly) feed the masses.
kjzz.org
Plant store owner's desert-tropical backyard is an homage to Phoenix's past
As our region faces a long term drought, a lot of Phoenix residents are doing what they can to help out, including rethinking their yards. Xeriscaping has been a thing for a while now, but Michael Lanier is taking that concept to a whole new level. Lanier is the owner...
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
The Electric Bat Pinball Arcade in Tempe Just Got a Major Upgrade
Rachel Bess lit up the live music spot and popular watering hole Yucca Tap Room in a whole new way when she opened the Electric Bat Arcade inside the venue four years ago. Her Bat’s wings have continued to grow, and now, with a recent expansion, there’s more space and ways to get your game on.
Add This Arizona Haunted Small Town to Your Travel Bucket List
If you're in search of a quick and spooky getaway, then add this small Arizona town to your travel list. I know what you might be thinking: Arizona? That sounds pretty boring, right? Well you would be wrong!. This is Bisbee, Arizona where once upon a time it was a...
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
