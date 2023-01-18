Glassnode chart revealed that Bitcoin was experiencing a low exchange balance. The current downtrend might be indicative of a bull trend rather than a bear trend. After the FTX meltdown, Bitcoin [BTC] began a rally that saw its value increase by over 25% and make up for the losses. The rest of the cryptocurrency market could also rise thanks to the king coin’s rally. However, Glassnode’s balance on exchanges metric displayed a low volume despite this surge. What might this indicate for BTC?

3 DAYS AGO