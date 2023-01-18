Read full article on original website
Polygon: Are more gains likely for long-term MATIC holders?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MATIC was bullish on a lower timeframe. Short-term HODLers saw 18% profit from the recent rally. Polygon’s [MATIC] rally on 20 January posted about 10% gains after the...
BNB Chain records solid network growth; but why should investors stay wary?
Daily active users on the BNB chain eclipsed other popular chains. The number of dApps integrated into BNB was the highest among all chains. Binance Chain’s [BNB] network growth continued to record impressive numbers. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 20 January, the daily active users on the chain hit almost 778,000. This was more than the combined value of the next best performers on the list – Ethereum [ETH] and Polygon [MATIC].
PancakeSwap: Decoding what lies ahead for CAKE holders in long term
CAKE’s price increased by 5% in the last 24 hours. Metrics looked bearish while the market indicators supported the bulls. PancakeSwap [CAKE] recently announced that it will launch a new lottery jackpot to celebrate the lunar new year. This special Lunar New Year lottery campaign offers the chance to win up to 26,530 CAKE.
NFT sales surge 67.57% in one year, generate billions in trading volume: Report
The number of non-fungible tokens sold in 2022 reached 101 million. The NFT market generated $24.7 billion in trading volume in 2022, a minor fall from $25.1 billion in 2021. The number of Non-Fungible Tokens [NFTs] sold in 2022 reached 101 million, a surge of 67.57% over the previous year. The results were released as part of a Dapp Radar report on blockchain and decentralized application adoption in 2022.
Bitcoin: Here’s how the tides have changed for BTC despite sharks’ input
Stablecoin inflow has been met with a decrease in Bitcoin reserves. Whales behavior could help BTC regain bullishness provided the UTXO value bands maintain status quo. The euphoria around Bitcoin [BTC] might have come to an abrupt end after the king coin failed to register significant gains for the first time in the new year.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Algorand’s new announcement raises hopes of move to DeFi… Details inside
Algorand embraced a new self-custody exchange as part of a deeper focus on DeFi. ALGO bulls regained control, but the stakes remained high as directional uncertainty crept in. Algorand [ALGO] revealed a new development on 19 January, which could underscore a potential strategy to tap into growth through DeFi. The blockchain network revealed that the C3 Protocol has rolled out a new self-custody exchange called “C3.”
Bitcoin Exchange Balance hits 4-year low: How will this impact BTC?
Glassnode chart revealed that Bitcoin was experiencing a low exchange balance. The current downtrend might be indicative of a bull trend rather than a bear trend. After the FTX meltdown, Bitcoin [BTC] began a rally that saw its value increase by over 25% and make up for the losses. The rest of the cryptocurrency market could also rise thanks to the king coin’s rally. However, Glassnode’s balance on exchanges metric displayed a low volume despite this surge. What might this indicate for BTC?
Bitcoin hits four-month high as whales step in, but is there trouble incoming?
Addresses holding 1,000-10,000 BTC have been stepping up in the accumulation. BTC price hit over $22,000, the first time in four months. Several important indicators show that whales have played a significant role in Bitcoin’s [BTC] recent upswing. The king coin surpassed the $22,000 price point for the first time in four months. However, despite the recent substantial increase, a sizable portion of the supply was sitting on Unrealized Profit at press time.
Why Bitcoin investors are on edge following Genesis’ bankruptcy announcement
Genesis’ bankruptcy filing revived concerns of a potential Bitcoin selloff. However, bulls charged through the FUD and passed the $22,000 price level. Genesis reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure enough funds to cover its debt. The company, which was one of the largest institutional lenders at one point, has the potential to unwind all the gains achieved by Bitcoin [BTC] in January 2023.
ENS attempts to revitalize dwindling interest through Coinbase
ENS partnered with Coinbase, adding human readable cb.id domains. ENS token volume and velocity increase, despite declining interest in ENS domain. In a recent update, ENS (Ethereum Name Service) partnered with Coinbase to add human-readable cb.id domains to its platform. This partnership would allow anyone with an Ethereum wallet to mint a group of letters as an NFT to be used in place of their alphanumeric blockchain address.
Bitcoin [BTC] investors embrace risk-on approach, but beware of hidden risks
Bitcoin investor appetite has resumed, according to multiple indicators. However, there is still a risk for BTC’s downside. As per a CryptoQuant analysis on 19 January, multiple signals were determining the start of Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run at press time. One of the biggest observations was that BTC’s holders shifted their coins from the spot to the derivatives market, as it allowed them to tap into leverage.
Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing
Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will ETH cross $3,000 soon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. When Ethereum switched from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) in September 2022, more people, including institutions, were interested in staking. According to...
Dogecoin sees a short-term rejection at resistance, will $0.075 be tested next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Fibonacci retracement levels showed an important support level for bulls to defend. The daily timeframe market structure of Dogecoin remained bullish. Bitcoin saw a small rejection at...
Assessing Fantom’s new vault launch and its effects on FTM
Fantom launched an Ecosystem Vault on 20 January. FTM has seen increased demand since the beginning of the year. Fantom [FTM], the open-source smart contract platform for digital assets and dApps, announced the launch of the Ecosystem Vault on 20 January. The Ecosystem Vault would fund projects being built on...
Litecoin: Bulls could aim for $92, but only if BTC maintains this level
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LTC could target a critical overhead resistance. LTC recorded a drop in active addresses, but open interest increased gradually. Litecoin [LTC] has been rallying since late December 2022,...
Polkadot retests important support level, should you buy the dip
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The price of Polkadot approached a support zone that could offer a buying opportunity. DOT is likely to perform well over the next week, provided Bitcoin can push...
Chainlink [LINK]: could offer up to 20% gains at these prices… Time to sell?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK could target its December highs in the next few days. Short and long-term HODLers posted profits. Chainlink [LINK] hit its bottom at the end of 2022, with...
Is MANA outcompeting SAND in terms of popularity? Data suggests…
MANA has seen increased whales transaction recently. The alt has rallied by over 130% within the last 30 days to put investors in profit. Investor enthusiasm for the potential of the Metaverse in 2022 helped Decentraland (MANA) gain much traction. However, since there had been little progress in the field, interest had dwindled, and the bear market may have worsened matters.
