Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
NC State F DJ Burns on Terquavion Smith injury, loss at UNC
NC State forward DJ Burns spoke with members of the media following NC State's 80-69 loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Burns, Morsell, Joiner on loss to Tar Heels, scary Smith injury
CHAPEL HILL – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered an 80-69 loss at rival UNC-Chapel Hill Saturday afternoon, as a disparity in free throws and scary injury to Terquavion Smith doomed the Pack in the loss. The Wolfpack shot just 12 free throws compared to UNC’s 39,...
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
Kentucky knocks off first-place Texas A&M for third straight win
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats extended its winning streak and ended Texas A&M's Saturday as the Wildcats earned a 76-67 win over the Aggies at Rupp Arena. "They (Texas A&M) were beating everybody. They beat a couple of teams by 25," John Calipari said postgame. "I'm proud of our guys, we're getting better."
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
NC State basketball: Terquavion Smith stretchered off court, UNC's Leaky Black ejected for flagrant foul
NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court during Saturday’s game at North Carolina after taking a hard foul. NC State’s official Twitter quickly announced that Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and that he would not return to the game. North Carolina guard Leaky Black was assessed a flagrant two foul following a review, which resulted in his immediate ejection. Review showed that Black hit Smith in the face with his arm as Smith went up for a basket. Officials determined that Black was not making a play on the ball and the contact was significant enough to tag him with the flagrant.
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
Potential Candidates to Replace Mike Brey at Notre Dame
Notre Dame announced Thursday that Mike Brey’s tenure with the Irish would come to an end upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 basketball season. He will address the mutual decision with Notre Dame Friday, Jan. 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The following are candidates Irish Illustrated believes Notre Dame...
Photo Gallery: FSU targets at Battle Miami 7-on-7 Tournament
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida State recruiting targets competed this weekend at the Battle Miami 7-on-7 tournament and Noles247 as on hand to capture photos of these talented prospects in attendance. Here's a full photo gallery from Saturday -- the first day of the two-day tournament:
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
BREAKING: 2024 Michigan LB Brady Pretzlaff commits to Minnesota Football
After Minnesota's first 2024 Junior Day on Monday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Thursday with their second 2024 commitment. Gaylord (Michigan) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers this afternoon, just moments after Minnesota extended an offer following a live workout. Here's some of what Pretzlaff told GopherIllustrated about his Minnesota visit on Monday.
Photos: Celebrating Armando Bacot's Historic Achievement
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Tyler Hansbrough, the former all-time rebound leader at Carolina, was on hand to recognize Armando Bacot surpassing his record. Check out the postgame moments from Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins...
Complete Box Score: UNC 80, NC State 69
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- NC State went into the Dean Dome and fought all game, but couldn't overcome a lopsided free-throw advantage, falling 80-69 against UNC. The Wolfpack (15-5, 5-4 ACC) outshot UNC from the floor and behind the arc, but its free-throw defense struggled as the Tar Heels held a 39-12 advantage in free-throw attempts on the night.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
