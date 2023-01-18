NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court during Saturday’s game at North Carolina after taking a hard foul. NC State’s official Twitter quickly announced that Smith had an elbow and neck injury, and that he would not return to the game. North Carolina guard Leaky Black was assessed a flagrant two foul following a review, which resulted in his immediate ejection. Review showed that Black hit Smith in the face with his arm as Smith went up for a basket. Officials determined that Black was not making a play on the ball and the contact was significant enough to tag him with the flagrant.

