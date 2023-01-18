Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
KAKE TV
‘To honor his legacy’: Ed Asner’s family donates Golden Globe award to Kansas high school
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Wyandotte High School Principal Mary Stewart received a phone call out of nowhere just before Christmas. A year after Matthew Asner had visited the school his father Ed grew up in and 10 years after the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor had participated in a one-act play at the high school, the family wanted to give back.
KCTV 5
Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
republic-online.com
Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing
Franklin Tao’s friends, family and colleagues gather Jan. 18, 2023, outside the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, to show support. From left: Gisela Perez Kusakawa, executive director of the Asian American Scholar Forum, Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans, Peter Zeidenberg, Franklin Tao’s defense attorney, and Tao’s wife, Hong Peng. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
Johnson County to reopen Mission health clinic
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission on Jan. 24 after a monthlong closure.
kcur.org
Independence Schools Superintendent links spike in job applicants to 4-day school week
Students in Missouri's Independence School District will have a shorter school week starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The decision comes after a 6 to 1 school board vote in December. One quarter of Missouri school districts use the four-day school week model — citing labor shortages and challenges recruiting...
kttn.com
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
Radio Ink
Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO
After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
Metropolitan Community College coach no longer employed after alleged altercation
A Metropolitan Community College coach is no longer employed with the school after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
WIBW
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
Kansas City woman blames bank overdrafts on Bank of America
Bank of America customers got unwelcome news Wednesday morning. The bank told some customers that their bank accounts were overdrawn.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville native writes children’s book
Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
KCTV 5
$268 million Mission Gateway plan approved
MISSION, Ks. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway development plans are officially moving forward following City Council vote Wednesday night. Redevelopment construction is scheduled to begin sometime in 2023 for the $268 million plan. It’ll revitalize what once was the Mission Mall into a mixed-use center with new businesses, entertainment and living area.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
