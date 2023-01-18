ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCTV 5

Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School

Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
OLATHE, KS
republic-online.com

Advocates gather to support former University of Kansas professor following his sentencing

Franklin Tao’s friends, family and colleagues gather Jan. 18, 2023, outside the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas, to show support. From left: Gisela Perez Kusakawa, executive director of the Asian American Scholar Forum, Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans, Peter Zeidenberg, Franklin Tao’s defense attorney, and Tao’s wife, Hong Peng. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
KANSAS CITY, KS
Radio Ink

Kelly Urich Announces Retirement from KCMO

After more than three decades on radio, Kansas City-based KCMO (94.9 FM) morning show host Kelly Urich has announced his intention to retire later this year. A search is currently under way to find Urich’s replacement, who will eventually join co-host Mackenzie on KCMO’s morning drive program. “The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged

1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
nodawaynews.com

Maryville native writes children’s book

Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
MARYVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

$268 million Mission Gateway plan approved

MISSION, Ks. (KCTV) - The Mission Gateway development plans are officially moving forward following City Council vote Wednesday night. Redevelopment construction is scheduled to begin sometime in 2023 for the $268 million plan. It’ll revitalize what once was the Mission Mall into a mixed-use center with new businesses, entertainment and living area.

