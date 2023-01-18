Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cranberryeagle.com
North Catholic counselor no longer employed there after inviting Wiccans to class
A counselor at North Catholic High School no longer has a job at the school after inviting the owners of a Wiccan-owned business to speak to a marketing class, according to the diocese. The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh recently issued an apology letter to students and families after the owners...
Penn
Interfraternity Council also taking part in spring 2023 recruitment
Just like with the sororities at IUP, spring recruitment for fraternities has also begun. As was mentioned it the article posted yesterday (Jan. 18), the 2023 recruitment season is being put on by the Interfraternity Council, just as it is for the Panhellenic Sorority Community. Just like sororities, there are...
butlerradio.com
Over 120 Classes Available In BC3’s Lifelong Learning Programs
While students at Butler County Community College kicked off their fall semester this week, the college is also getting ready for a new slate of lifelong learning classes. These non-credit classes give an opportunity for residents to learn a new skill or lesson. There are more than 120 classes scheduled...
Hempfield man announces second bid for Westmoreland commissioner
A former retired executive from Hempfield announced this week he will seek election as Westmoreland County commissioner. John Ventre, 65, said he will run in this year’s Republican primary and is targeting first-time incumbent Doug Chew as his chief opponent this spring. Chew and fellow first-term Republican Sean Kertes...
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
wtae.com
Two local lawmakers taking on UPMC
Rep. Summer Lee and state Rep. Sara Innamorato say a new report shows UPMC’s dominance in the Pittsburgh area is not good for patients, employees, or the public. The study by the American Economic Liberties Project calls for reigning in what it calls "anti-competitive tactics" by UPMC and resetting the balance of power so workers can form a union and bargain for better conditions.
Health care workers report spike in aggressive behavior from patients and visitors
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Punching, biting and kicking are just some examples of the physical assaults happening at our local hospitals. Our health care workers say they've seen a spike in disturbing, aggressive behavior from both patients and visiting family members.KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to Allegheny Health Network about how security and staff are working together to find a cure. "We don't want people thinking that this is some kind of dangerous, abusive job that they need to come to every day, so we have to try to protect them as much as possible," said Kathy Sikora, the director of emergency...
Pennsylvania city among U.S.’s best for work-life balance: study
It’s important to balance both work and play. Citizens of one Pennsylvania city seem to have a knack for this, as a new study has ranked it as one of the best for work-life balance and mental health in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. cities rank among best...
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
Westmoreland County communities set to receive broadband upgrades
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of people and businesses in some rural areas of Westmoreland County don't have high-quality broadband.But KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports that's about to change for three townships.The Westmoreland County commissioners approved the greatest areas in need: Fairfield, Derry, and Ligonier Townships.They are first in the plan to expand broadband access in Westmoreland County.Westmoreland County commissioners Thursday released the Westmoreland Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study final report.Over 3,000 homes have little-to-none broadband connectivity. 700 businesses, too.They are expecting to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Plan money, plus possible grant money from federal resources...
'The real McCoy': Greensburg native appointed acting Pa. attorney general
More than three decades ago, Michelle Henry was walking the halls of Greensburg Salem High School with her classmates. This week, the 53-year-old Greensburg native was named acting Pennsylvania attorney general. After graduating from high school and Allegheny College, Henry headed east to attend the Widener University School of Law,...
WJAC TV
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
Pittsburgh moves forward with plan to relieve residents' medical debts
Pittsburgh City Council has advanced a proposal to use $1 million in covid-relief funding to alleviate residents’ medical debts. Councilman Bobby Wilson introduced the proposal last month and suggested that the city hire RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit, to buy dischargeable health care debt directly from hospitals and then forgive it.
PennLive.com
2 juveniles arrested after making shooting threats at Pa. school district: police
Authorities recently announced two juveniles were arrested after making school shooting threats in Cambria County in Pa. Greater Johnstown School District received two threats earlier in the week, according to Johnstown police. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,” said Cambria...
wtae.com
EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
Local anti-abortion advocates march through Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Local anti-abortion advocates marched through Bridgeville on Friday, in solidarity with the “March for Life” event that drew thousands to Washington D.C. The annual march takes place on or around the anniversary of Roe V. Wade. This year’s march marked the first since the...
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ahn.org
ACMH Hospital, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute, announce opening of expanded, renovated Laube Cancer Center
KITTANNING, PA. (Jan. 19, 2023) - The Laube Cancer Center at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) has recently completed a year-long, $8 million expansion and renovation project that greatly enhances patients’ access to and experience with the hospital’s cancer programs in a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility. Now open to patients, the center is directed by physicians from the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute and staffed by a team of highly trained ACMH nurses and medical assistants who are dedicated to providing exceptional cancer care.
ahn.org
Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors
PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
