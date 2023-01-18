ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Penn

Interfraternity Council also taking part in spring 2023 recruitment

Just like with the sororities at IUP, spring recruitment for fraternities has also begun. As was mentioned it the article posted yesterday (Jan. 18), the 2023 recruitment season is being put on by the Interfraternity Council, just as it is for the Panhellenic Sorority Community. Just like sororities, there are...
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Over 120 Classes Available In BC3’s Lifelong Learning Programs

While students at Butler County Community College kicked off their fall semester this week, the college is also getting ready for a new slate of lifelong learning classes. These non-credit classes give an opportunity for residents to learn a new skill or lesson. There are more than 120 classes scheduled...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

Two local lawmakers taking on UPMC

Rep. Summer Lee and state Rep. Sara Innamorato say a new report shows UPMC’s dominance in the Pittsburgh area is not good for patients, employees, or the public. The study by the American Economic Liberties Project calls for reigning in what it calls "anti-competitive tactics" by UPMC and resetting the balance of power so workers can form a union and bargain for better conditions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Health care workers report spike in aggressive behavior from patients and visitors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Punching, biting and kicking are just some examples of the physical assaults happening at our local hospitals. Our health care workers say they've seen a spike in disturbing, aggressive behavior from both patients and visiting family members.KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to Allegheny Health Network about how security and staff are working together to find a cure. "We don't want people thinking that this is some kind of dangerous, abusive job that they need to come to every day, so we have to try to protect them as much as possible," said Kathy Sikora, the director of emergency...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County communities set to receive broadband upgrades

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Hundreds of people and businesses in some rural areas of Westmoreland County don't have high-quality broadband.But KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports that's about to change for three townships.The Westmoreland County commissioners approved the greatest areas in need: Fairfield, Derry, and Ligonier Townships.They are first in the plan to expand broadband access in Westmoreland County.Westmoreland County commissioners Thursday released the Westmoreland Broadband Data Collection and Feasibility Study final report.Over 3,000 homes have little-to-none broadband connectivity. 700 businesses, too.They are expecting to spend about $3 million in American Rescue Plan money, plus possible grant money from federal resources...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

EPA warns of a greater cancer risk in Butler County community

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual meeting next month to discuss a greater risk of cancer to residents in Zelienople. According to the EPA, American Contract Systems, a medical sterilization company, is emitting levels of ethylene oxide that could put nearby residents at risk.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ahn.org

ACMH Hospital, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute, announce opening of expanded, renovated Laube Cancer Center

KITTANNING, PA. (Jan. 19, 2023) - The Laube Cancer Center at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) has recently completed a year-long, $8 million expansion and renovation project that greatly enhances patients’ access to and experience with the hospital’s cancer programs in a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility. Now open to patients, the center is directed by physicians from the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute and staffed by a team of highly trained ACMH nurses and medical assistants who are dedicated to providing exceptional cancer care.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
ahn.org

Allegheny Health Network’s Dr. Matthew Straka Named President of Allegheny County Medical Society Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Matthew Straka, MD, has been elected as President of the Allegheny County Medical Society (ACMS) Board of Directors. ACMS, established in 1865, is the leading professional association of physicians in Pennsylvania. A Pittsburgh native, Dr. Straka is an otolaryngologist at AHN. He...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

