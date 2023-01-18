ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6A football will feature 3 regions of 6 teams from 2023-25. Here's who's moving

MIDVALE — Utah high school sports will be realigned regionally, at least in the state's largest classification. After a meeting of the Utah High School Activities Association's board of trustees held Thursday, in addition to several rounds of public feedback, the board finalized a new realignment cycle beginning with the fall of 2023 through the 2025 academic year.
UTAH STATE
Photo gallery: Hollywood descends on Utah for Sundance 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — It's January in Utah, which often means snow, cold and (usually) inversion. But it also means Utah becomes a top destination for filmmakers and movie stars alike as they descend on Park City to take part in the annual Sundance Film Festival. This year's festival...
UTAH STATE
What do experts say about tree thinning as a drought solution?

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the state's leading experts on hydrology and snowpack said "trees are the enemy" — conifers that is — as Utah's forested acres become overcrowded with millions of trees that need attention. Randy Julander, who was the Utah Snow Survey supervisor for...
UTAH STATE

