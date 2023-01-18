ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER

Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
bytheletterbookreviews.com

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus @TransworldBooks @BonnieGarmus

Your ability to change everything – including yourself – starts here. Chemist Elizabeth Zott is not your average woman. In fact, Elizabeth Zott would be the first to point out that there is no such thing. But it’s the early 1960s and her all-male team at Hastings Research...

