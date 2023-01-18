ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

First City Council Meeting Of 2023 Sets Record That Will Be Hard To Beat

The first Greensboro City Council business meeting of 2023 set a record that is going to be hard to beat. The Tuesday, Jan. 17 City Council meeting began shortly after 5:30 p.m. and adjourned at 6:09 p.m., lasting just a little bit more than half an hour. Since it was the first business meeting of 2023, the meeting set a record for the shortest meeting of the year, but it’s one that is going to be hard to break.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule

The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro local highlights minority-owned eateries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — To those who follow “Go Eat, Greensboro”, Luis is a very familiar voice. "I'll never forget there was a moment when I was literally going to Aldi's on Battleground because that's where I shop and someone said, 'are you…?' and as soon as that comes out of their mouth, I know that they know who I am."
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem activists want end to gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home. Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root. “Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy