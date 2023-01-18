ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Giants’ returning defensive trio makes little impact during Eagles blowout

PHILADELPHIA — The Big Three made no difference for the Giants. All the optimism created by the trio of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, safety Xavier McKinney and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (all of whom missed time to injury) playing against the Eagles on Saturday for the first time in three meetings this season disappeared on Philadelphia’s first drive. Jackson and McKinney were no match for tight end Dallas Goedert as the Eagles marched down the field for a touchdown that set the tone for a 38-7 blowout at Lincoln Financial Field. A timeless issue for the Giants — the inability to cover athletic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
New York Post

Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Eagles: Haason Reddick wrecks Big Blue

Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Eagles in Saturday night’s NFC divisional round game. Hero Jalen Hurts sure looked healthy when he completed 12 of 17 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, compiling a 129 quarterback rating on the way to a 27-0 lead. Zero Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both go into head-coach interviews with other teams Sunday on the wrong foot. The Giants managed 64 yards of first-half offense and allowed 268 rushing yards over four quarters. Unsung hero Haason Reddick tallied sacks on back-to-back plays — a third-and-3 and a fourth-and-8 — in the first quarter to squash a drive that looked destined for at least three points and set up a short field for his team to drive for its second touchdown. Key stat 10: Consecutive losses for the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, dating to 2014.
LINCOLN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy