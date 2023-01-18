ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Bay News 9

Last survivor of Pet Alliance fire finds forever home

ORLANDO, Fla. — All 71 cats and dogs who survived the fire at Pet Alliance’s Orlando shelter more than a year ago now have homes. Sheba, a pit bull mix, was the last to find a home around Thanksgiving. She had been in Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s care for nearly 500 days.
ORLANDO, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community

SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Good Samaritan residents left in limbo after sale announced

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of ​seniors living in a Kissimmee retirement community are now looking for a new place to live, after learning their community is up for sale. In 2022, a pair of hurricanes hit Central Florida hard. Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee was flooded, causing...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Bay News 9

RV enthusiasts flocking to Bay area as RV Super Show kicks off

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,500 RV owners are camped out at the Florida State Fairgrounds this week for the annual Florida RV Super Show. The show is the official start of the RV season for the U.S. What You Need To Know. Thousands attending Florida RV Super...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival

DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
DADE CITY, FL

