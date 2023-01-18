Read full article on original website
tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa baycreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His SeatWestland DailyLakeland, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Bay News 9
8-year-old rider ready for the fun of her first Gasparilla Children's Parade
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — “My names is Morgan Cook, and I’m in third grade,” said the girl doing her homework at the kitchen island. Math is fun for this 8-year-old Apollo beach student. “I’m working on multiplying multiples of ten,” Cook explained. And when...
Security in place for Gasparilla Children’s Parade
A big part of the pirate invasion and Children's Parade is making sure there are law enforcement agencies keeping an eye on land.
Couple starts Tree House Farm just outside of Trinity
Danielle Nalven and her husband started Tree House Farm for their own personal use. With a love of animals and the want to provide an educational experience, it evolved.
Firefighters Save Home In Apollo Beach After LED Christmas Tree Catches On Fire
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a working structure fire at the 6400 block of Grenada Island Avenue in Apollo Beach late Friday night. Officials say multiple 911 calls came into the 911 center at 11:19 PM from individuals reporting flames
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
Bay News 9
Last survivor of Pet Alliance fire finds forever home
ORLANDO, Fla. — All 71 cats and dogs who survived the fire at Pet Alliance’s Orlando shelter more than a year ago now have homes. Sheba, a pit bull mix, was the last to find a home around Thanksgiving. She had been in Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s care for nearly 500 days.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
Bay News 9
Trolley tours explore Sarasota's Pinecraft Amish Community
SARASOTA, Fla. — Some trolley tours down the historic streets of Sarasota are aimed at highlighting the Pinecraft Amish Community, a spot where Amish and Mennonites come to vacation every year. What You Need To Know. Amish and Mennonites vacation in the Pinecraft Amish Community every year. Visitors can...
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
Bay News 9
Good Samaritan residents left in limbo after sale announced
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Dozens of seniors living in a Kissimmee retirement community are now looking for a new place to live, after learning their community is up for sale. In 2022, a pair of hurricanes hit Central Florida hard. Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee was flooded, causing...
Lakeland Antique Mall Monthly Antique & Craft Fair
Lakeland Antique Mall Monthly Antique & Craft Fair will take place tomorrow, Saturday, January 21st, 2023, from 10 am until 3 pm. All proceeds from the space rental fees will be donated to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Deputies Searching For Man Who Stole A Dozen Bottles Of Champagne From Florida Publix
POLK COUNTY. Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured in the photo above. According to deputies, on December 27th at about 1:45 pm, he entered the Publix store at 1090 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven
The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
This weekend-long foodie fesival is free to attend.
Toy gun prompts Polk State College shelter in place: PCSO
Polk State College students were told to shelter in place on Friday morning.
Bay News 9
RV enthusiasts flocking to Bay area as RV Super Show kicks off
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,500 RV owners are camped out at the Florida State Fairgrounds this week for the annual Florida RV Super Show. The show is the official start of the RV season for the U.S. What You Need To Know. Thousands attending Florida RV Super...
What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival
DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
New Moffitt Cancer Center campus to bring more than just a hospital in Pasco
Speros will be built on 775 acres off Ridge Road in Land O’Lakes and will eventually have 140 buildings that will include housing, hotel space, veterans facilities, and academic training space.
