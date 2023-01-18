Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
UNM Lobos Take Down Boise State In Overtime At The Pit
Morris Udeze lines up for the tip off Friday night at The Pit in Albuquerque. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Lobos pre-game warm up with 14,560 fans in attendance. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team hosted the Boise State Broncos – the number one...
Santa Fe, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Santa Fe. The Raton High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael's High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Los Lunas High School basketball team will have a game with Santa Fe High School on January 21, 2023, 15:00:00.
UNM takes down 1st place Boise State in overtime thriller
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It took two hours and 11 minutes of real time for UNM to close out Mountain West leading Boise State. After eight lead changes, 11 ties and an overtime period, Morris Udeze said enough was enough, and scored the winning basket with seconds remaining to give UNM a 79-81 win. In total, […]
Hilltopper Wrestling Ties 33-33 With Española Sun Devils
Nicolas Ray wins by a pin over opponent Isaac Rivera Palma in weight class 215 in a match Thursday evening at the high school gym in Española. The Toppers tied with the Sundevils 33-33 in a conference match. The Toppers next outing is a tournament Jan. 27-28 at Capitol High School. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
Sundevils Start District Play Beating Pojoaque
Española Valley needed a win. After losing five straight, and at just 2-16 on the year, the Sundevils were struggling in the face of always-high expectations from the region. “We know that we still have a lot of work to do,” said coach Joey Trujillo. “This is just one game. If we don’t continue this … then it’s not going to mean anything.”
BSU Coach Leon Rice: “That Could’ve Been A Riot At Halftime”
Boise State Basketball's road to the Mountain West Conference championship took an unusual bounce last night, losing to New Mexico Friday night in Albuquerque 81-79. The Broncos never faded despite a sold-out 'Pit' of over 14,000 Lobo fans. However, what happened off the court has the usual pleasant, easy-going Leon...
Daily Postcard: Sunset Falls Near Los Alamos Airport
Daily Postcard: Sunset begins to fall looking east Friday from N.M. 502 near the Los Alamos County Airport. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
BKFC to make Albuquerque a ‘prominent home’
New Mexico has a history of producing world-champion athletes in various combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, and support from the community has been strong. BKFC has recognized that and wants to reward local athletes and fans by making Albuquerque a regular stop on the world tour.
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
Los Alamos District Science Fair Saturday At LAMS
The community is invited to attend the Los Alamos District Science Fair Saturday, Jan. 21 in the gymnasium at Los Alamos Middle School. Elementary Award Ceremony is 4:30 p.m. in the LAMS gym; and. Junior/Senior Division Award Ceremony is 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gym.
Suspect in attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects involved in the attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Smith took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Related Coverage: Smith is one of three people charged […]
Clear skies, very cold tonight
Bundle up this Saturday evening, as temps are very cold statewide. Highs only climbed to 40° for Albuquerque and middle 30s north into Santa Fe. Roswell made it to 55°, but all these temps statewide are below average even for January. It will be quite frigid overnight with...
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
CHAOS! Stage falls apart, fighters go flying in wild BKFC press conference brawl (Video)
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently held a press conference to promote the upcoming “KnuckleMania 3” event, scheduled for Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Headlining the card will be the light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt and...
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
Era ends at Bernalillo Museum
History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
Brawl at BKFC press conference, former Dallas Cowboy added to card
Brawl at BKFC press conference, former Dallas Cowboy …. Enter the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster …. Kids can now enter the 40th annual National Missing Children's Day poster contest. Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/have-you-seen-this-car-grey-sedan-sought-in-albuquerque-dominos-robbery/. Funding available for affordable...
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
