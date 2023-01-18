Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
ladailypost.com
Legislature: Bills Rolling In To Address Crime And Causes
Kieffer Nymark does push-ups during the physical assessment test Jan. 16 at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy. Legislators are weighing many get-tough measures to address crime in New Mexico, including funding to expanding police forces. Photo by Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. NATHAN LEDERMAN. Santa Fe New Mexican.
ladailypost.com
Seniors Rally, Ask Legislators & Governor To Hear Them
Mary A. Quintana of Santo Domingo Pueblo applauds Jan. 19 during a speech delivered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Senior Day at the Legislature. Quintana came to the Capitol to speak with legislators about improving conditions at the pueblo’s senior center and the need to increase staffing at the center. Courtesy/Gabriela Campos/The Santa Fe New Mexican.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico House Appropriations & Finance Committee To Incorporate Public Feedback In Budget Hearings
SANTA FE — The House Appropriations and Finance Committee (HAFC) Chairman announced Friday that the Committee will begin taking input from members of the public during agency budget hearings, to give New Mexico’s diverse communities a voice in the budget process. The new public comment policy will begin...
ladailypost.com
Governor Proclaims State Agency Fire Response Appreciation Week In New Mexico
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Friday proclaimed the week of Jan. 23 as State Agency Fire Response Appreciation Week to honor the dedication and hard work of personnel across state agencies who responded to New Mexico’s historic wildfires and flooding in 2022. “The commitment to public...
ladailypost.com
Fisher: Predatory Lending Finally Ending In New Mexico
Jan. 1, 2023, we marked the end of four decades of predatory lending in New Mexico, thanks to a new law that reduces the maximum annual interest rate on small loans from 175 percent, one of the highest rates allowed anywhere in the nation, to 36 percent. As Think New...
ladailypost.com
Robles, Rael & Anaya Attorneys To Teach At 2023 National Law Enforcement Conferences
ALBUQUERQUE — Robles, Rael & Anaya, P.C., a leading New Mexico law firm that represents municipalities, counties and police departments throughout the state—has announced that attorneys Taylor S. Rahn and Luis Robles have been invited to speak and teach at upcoming 2023 national law enforcement conferences. Rahn has...
ladailypost.com
NM Public Regulation Commission Seeks Highly Qualified Applicants For Chief Of Staff; Chief General Counsel
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (PRC) is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the agency’s leadership team – Chief of Staff and Chief General Counsel. These positions are essential to supporting and advancing the PRC’s work in regulating public utilities, telecommunications, pipelines, and motor carrier industries to ensure that customers pay fair and reasonable rates and receive safe and reliable services.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Building A Better Biking Community
Increasing transportation by bicycle benefits both riders and non-riders alike. Along with the direct health benefits and reduction of emissions, higher adoption of cycling can relieve the road stress experienced by drivers as well. The recent Transportation Board presentation by Hermann Geppert-Kleinrath discussed the merits of bicycling and conjectured that...
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Crash Course In Dealing With A Recession
During the early months of the 2008 Recession, I panicked. The daily news was terrible. I did not think that things would ever get better. Things did get better, but hidden from view was the mounting US Federal debt ($10 trillion in 2008 and $31.4 trillion in 2023). The value...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Receives 911 Emergency Communications Professional Standards Three-Year Accreditation
From right, the four NMC officers: President Jonathan Aragon in blue jacket, President Elect Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage with the cowboy hat, Vice President Curry County Clerk Annie Hogland and Past President Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover, and Los Alamos County Intergovernmental Affairs Danielle Duran. Also, in the back is NMC Loss Prevention Manager Greg Rees. Courtesy/NMC.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos District Science Fair Saturday At LAMS
The community is invited to attend the Los Alamos District Science Fair Saturday, Jan. 21 in the gymnasium at Los Alamos Middle School. Elementary Award Ceremony is 4:30 p.m. in the LAMS gym; and. Junior/Senior Division Award Ceremony is 5:30 p.m. in the LAMS gym.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Expands Its Educational & Space Science Programming Through $300,000 Grant From Meta
ALBUQUERQUE — A new, five-year partnership between the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) and Meta will substantially expand the Museum’s educational footprint in Valencia County and also support the Museum’s Space Science programming. Meta is donating $300,000 to the NMMNH Foundation, which will...
ladailypost.com
C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
ladailypost.com
LARSO Honors Chef Fred Ortiz As Employee Of The Quarter
Chef Fred Ortiz is the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO), Employee of the Quarter (EOQ). Chef Fred has stepped up to lead the kitchens as they transition with a renovation and educating staff along the way. Chef Ortiz has more than 22 years working with LARSO. The EOQ...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Sunset Falls Near Los Alamos Airport
Daily Postcard: Sunset begins to fall looking east Friday from N.M. 502 near the Los Alamos County Airport. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
UNM Lobos Take Down Boise State In Overtime At The Pit
Morris Udeze lines up for the tip off Friday night at The Pit in Albuquerque. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Lobos pre-game warm up with 14,560 fans in attendance. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team hosted the Boise State Broncos – the number one...
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
Comments / 0