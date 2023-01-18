Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Best Friend for Annabelle? A Haunted Doll Was For Sale in Cadillac, Michigan
So not long ago we were randomly scrolling around on Ebay…I usually look for old rock ‘n roll vinyl, or old comic books. While we’re looking around, something pops up on the screen…something we didn’t attempt to search for. It was a ‘haunted doll’ that was for sale just a short distance away in Cadillac. Okay – what’s the catch…what’s the hook…what’s the tale? The description read: “Cecilia strictly communicates through dreams, she will disclose all details of her past to her new keeper. She is an extremely positive and friendly entity. She is very active and needs someone who can handle that. This disturbed my sleep too much, so I’m sending her off to a new keeper.”
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0