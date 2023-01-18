Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Storm cancellations for Jan. 20, 2023 snowfall
MIDCOAST — Local residents are waking up to a white morning today, Jan. 20, 2023. By 6:30 a.m., there have been a few minor fender benders, as well as a rollover near the Warren Community School (approximately 5:45 a.m. single vehicle, single occupant, minor injuries, if any.) Cancellations:. Mid-Coast...
Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
Bad News – Good News for Southwest Harbor
A little less than a year after SIPS Restuarant closed for good in Southwest Harbor (April 15, 2022), the owners of SIPS 2.0 announced that they would be closing for good too. They are having a "Restaurant Unload Sale" this Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21 with everything half off. This includes all remaining prepared food, equipment, pantry items, kitchen utensils etc. They will be open between 10 a.m and 2 p.m each day.
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
wabi.tv
Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22
TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!
wagmtv.com
Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.
WGME
Bangor woman killed in murder-suicide remembered as a caring friend
BANGOR (BDN) -- Ariah Jacques of Bangor, who died last week in a murder-suicide, was especially kind and caring, loved music, animals and watching movies, and had dreams of being a mother one day, according to her best friend of six years. Taleesha Lewis-Belote, 24, of Bangor met Jacques, 24,...
foxbangor.com
Maine DOT to Meet about Public Transportation
BANGOR — The Maine Department of transportation has started the process to connect the Bangor area to Portland and auburn via rail. The Maine Department of transportation has confirmed that it will be hosting a meeting on Thursday the 19th to discuss the potential of improving Bangor’s inter-city bus service and adding a passenger rail that would connect Bangor and Augusta to Portland.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
WMTW
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight
DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
mdislander.com
Petitioner files to intervene in cruise ship lawsuit
BAR HARBOR — The lead petitioner for an ordinance capping cruise ship visitation filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the new restrictions. A group of Bar Harbor businesses filed a suit against the town late last month after voters passed a citizens’ initiative in November 2022 limiting disembarking passengers to a max of 1,000 per day. On Jan. 19, Charles Sidman requested participation in the case on the defendant’s, the town of Bar Harbor, side.
Washington County bill proposals range from offshore wind to child welfare issues
Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues. Photo by Andrew Howard. Washington County legislators are sponsoring bills that cover a wide range of issues, from banning offshore wind turbines in the state, to healthcare and child welfare concerns, to not allowing those younger than the age of 5 to shoot a deer. In addition, a tribal sovereignty bill is expected to be considered during this session, after stalling during the last legislature.
wabi.tv
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
