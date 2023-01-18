ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team

Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent

Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers

If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox missed their window on dealing these two prospects

The Red Sox recently made two minor moves that may not have caused a ripple in the ocean that is baseball's offseason, but nonetheless offered an important lesson: Hoarding prospects can lead to missed opportunities. They designated for assignment two pitchers who once showed varying degrees of promise. First, they...
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker

Braves holding open auditions for next “Voice of the Braves”

In the middle of last season, longtime Braves PA announcer Casey Motter suddenly passed away at age 53. Motter grew up a Braves fan in Smyrna, Georgia, and a movie could be written about the way he got the job with the Braves. He was the PA announcer for his son’s youth football games, where he was heard by the Braves general manager at the time, Frank Wren, who eventually gave Motter the job. His passing was a travesty, one that every fan that has attended a Braves game was shocked by. However, in his final full season, he did get to watch the team he grew up cheering for win another World Series, which he called “a dream come true.”
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Three more offseason predictions for the Braves

The offseason is flying by, and we are just a little over a month from Spring Training. For the most part, the roster is set, but Alex Anthopoulos could have at least one more trick up his sleeve (we will get to that in a moment). Here are three predictions I have for the Braves that will happen between now and the start of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy