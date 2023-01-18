Read full article on original website
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA Ex- Cop Reggie Wright Jr Says Tory Lanez Hired New York Rapper 2Pac Attorney in Hope of Appeal.Source MoneyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team
Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
Tomase: Red Sox missed their window on dealing these two prospects
The Red Sox recently made two minor moves that may not have caused a ripple in the ocean that is baseball's offseason, but nonetheless offered an important lesson: Hoarding prospects can lead to missed opportunities. They designated for assignment two pitchers who once showed varying degrees of promise. First, they...
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Braves GM Vouches For Brown Should He Go To Houston
The Atlanta Braves General Manager Alex Anthopoulos vouches for Dana Brown if he were to go to the Houston Astros.
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Lakers Rumors: East Contender Lowers Asking Price For LA Trade Target
He could make a lot of sense for the Lakers.
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
Braves holding open auditions for next “Voice of the Braves”
In the middle of last season, longtime Braves PA announcer Casey Motter suddenly passed away at age 53. Motter grew up a Braves fan in Smyrna, Georgia, and a movie could be written about the way he got the job with the Braves. He was the PA announcer for his son’s youth football games, where he was heard by the Braves general manager at the time, Frank Wren, who eventually gave Motter the job. His passing was a travesty, one that every fan that has attended a Braves game was shocked by. However, in his final full season, he did get to watch the team he grew up cheering for win another World Series, which he called “a dream come true.”
Rangers Name Minor League Affiliates Staffs
The Texas Rangers have completed staffing for Round Rock, Frisco, Hickory and Down East for the 2023 season.
Three more offseason predictions for the Braves
The offseason is flying by, and we are just a little over a month from Spring Training. For the most part, the roster is set, but Alex Anthopoulos could have at least one more trick up his sleeve (we will get to that in a moment). Here are three predictions I have for the Braves that will happen between now and the start of the season.
Lakers trade rumors: 5 best trades to make without a first-round pick
The Los Angeles Lakers need to make some kind of trade at the deadline this season if the team wants to improve and make a playoff push. It does not have to be a huge trade, but there has to be some kind of effort from the front office. It...
Jeanie Buss Reportedly Won't Support Trading Lakers Future Draft Picks
Many fans of the Los Angeles Lakers want the Lakers to make a move ahead of the trade deadline. It doesn't look like that might be happening.
