Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
$288.7 Billion Texas Budget Proposed
Members of the Texas House and Senate have filed bills proposing budgets for the next two years, directing billions of dollars to property tax relief, border security, education, and other legislative priorities. In Texas, the budget is biennial, meaning it funds the government for two years and must be passed...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Mayors Discuss Legislative Agenda
A group of 18 mayors from across Texas have released an outline of legislative priorities they would like the Texas Legislature to address as it begins its 88th session in Austin. The organization Big City Mayors (BCM) includes the leaders of cities such as Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, El...
dallasexpress.com
Wyoming Looks to Discourage EV Sales
A group of six Wyoming legislators has filed a joint resolution to encourage the state to end the sale of electric vehicles in the coming years. The joint resolution, sponsored by four senators and two representatives, would express “support for phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035.”
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Answers for Service Disruptions
Atmos Energy has illuminated reasons for its disruptions in service. The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) previously announced that it would conduct an investigation into Atmos to explain why customers had experienced losses in natural gas service, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Atmos reported low pressure as the reason...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Colleges in Latest Bracketology
Selection Sunday for the 2023 edition of March Madness is about seven weeks away. Here are where the local college basketball teams stand at this point in the season, according to the latest projections from CBS, ESPN, and Fox. IN THE FIELD. Houston (18-1,6-0 AAC) AP Rank: 1 NET Rank:...
Comments / 0