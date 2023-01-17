On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road. The preliminary investigation determined, when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Khurram Ali in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 011551-2023.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO