Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting
One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 5900 N. Central Expressway
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road. The preliminary investigation determined, when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Khurram Ali in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 011551-2023.
fox4news.com
Man accused of murdering 16-year-old girlfriend in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a creek earlier this week. Arturo Flores has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s family said she had run away from home. They believe she...
Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say
DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Shoots Man After Responding to Domestic Disturbance Call, Police
A Fort Worth Police officer shot a man Saturday afternoon while responding to a call in reference to a domestic disturbance. At about 12:20 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue after receiving a call from a female resident stating that her brother was at the location threatening her with a handgun.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Responding to Officer-Involved Shooting, Department Confirms
Fort Worth police are responding to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning, according to the department. Fort Worth Police Department says the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue. No further details have been released, but police are on the scene investigating the shooting. NBC 5 has...
Police investigating death of endangered vulture at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS — Police are investigating after officials at the Dallas Zoo reported “unusual” circumstances surrounding the death of an endangered vulture at the facility on Saturday. Zoo spokesperson Kari Streiber told The Dallas Morning News in a statement that the bird’s death does “not appear to be...
2 teens shot, 1 killed outside a Whataburger near TCU
Two teenagers are shot, and one is killed outside a Whataburger in Fort Worth. It happened around 4 Friday afternoon on West Berry, not far from Paschal High School and about a half mile from TCU.
fox4news.com
Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl
DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
fox4news.com
3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash
DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
Dallas Police looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Dallas police are looking for a driver who ran over a man on Wednesday and then fled the scene. They’re hoping security camera pictures will help them track down the vehicle.
cenlanow.com
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
Dallas Police announce the name of the officer who saved a toddler's life
Dallas police have announced the name of a police officer who saved a toddler’s life last week. Senior Corporal Sergio Perez was pulling into a McDonald’s to get a snack for himself and his police dog partner Goro.
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
Texas man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing mother and 17-year-old sister
ALLEN, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing his 50-year-old mother and his 17-year-old sister in 2021. . On April 24, 2021, Burak Hezar’s stepfather came home early from a business trip and Hezar would not allow him...
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
fox4news.com
One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
One killed, one wounded in South Dallas shooting
A man has died in a South Dallas shooting overnight. Police got 911 calls just past midnight about gunfire on Spring Avenue about a mile from Fair Park. Officers found two men wounded.
