ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County

Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes

Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Atmos Answers for Service Disruptions

Atmos Energy has illuminated reasons for its disruptions in service. The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) previously announced that it would conduct an investigation into Atmos to explain why customers had experienced losses in natural gas service, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Atmos reported low pressure as the reason...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Council | Hands off the Homeless?

Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas City Attorney Caso Resigns

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso has announced his retirement a week before his next scheduled performance review. Caso reportedly sent an email to Mayor Eric Johnson and the city council on Tuesday saying he plans to retire at the end of February. “I will be retiring from the City on...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor Addresses Universal Theme Park Concerns

Universal Parks & Resorts announced the planned arrival of a new theme park in Frisco last week, and the community has responded with concerns. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Frisco held a meeting following the announcement to address concerns from the community surrounding the new project, particularly traffic concerns at the top of Frisco residents’ minds.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Median Causes Concern

A new median in Keller is causing concern among residents. City officials are offering a temporary solution. As part of an ongoing roadway reconstruction project that will connect the west and east sides of Old Town, the addition of a new median has residents concerned. Alonzo Linan, Keller’s public works director, told NBC DFW that the curb could catch unaware drivers off guard.
KELLER, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor of Local City Passes Away

The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
dallasexpress.com

La Casita Bakeshop’s Path to Pastry Fame

The bakery’s owner, 31-year-old pastry chef Maricsa Trejo, had humble beginnings. She first developed her interest in baking by watching YouTube videos on how to make croissants. She has since received a James Beard nomination, one of the highest honors in the world of food culture. La Casita Bakeshop...
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas School Buses Catch Fire

Multiple school buses caught fire Thursday afternoon in northwest Dallas. A YouTube video showed some of the billowing smoke and explosion that occurred at the lot. The fire started at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive, reported WFAA. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded after 3:30 p.m. to a...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location

Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
HILLSBORO, TX
WFAA

Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance

FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy