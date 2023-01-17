Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
dallasexpress.com
460-Acre Dallas Land Deal Slated for Homes
Builders are readying hundreds of acres of land for the development of new homes and apartments in Southwest Dallas. One of the largest land grabs in the Dallas region just occurred thanks to the sale of 460 acres at the Mountain Creek business park in Southwest Dallas. Courtland Development LLC,...
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Answers for Service Disruptions
Atmos Energy has illuminated reasons for its disruptions in service. The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) previously announced that it would conduct an investigation into Atmos to explain why customers had experienced losses in natural gas service, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Atmos reported low pressure as the reason...
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas City Attorney Caso Resigns
Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso has announced his retirement a week before his next scheduled performance review. Caso reportedly sent an email to Mayor Eric Johnson and the city council on Tuesday saying he plans to retire at the end of February. “I will be retiring from the City on...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor Addresses Universal Theme Park Concerns
Universal Parks & Resorts announced the planned arrival of a new theme park in Frisco last week, and the community has responded with concerns. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Frisco held a meeting following the announcement to address concerns from the community surrounding the new project, particularly traffic concerns at the top of Frisco residents’ minds.
dallasexpress.com
New Median Causes Concern
A new median in Keller is causing concern among residents. City officials are offering a temporary solution. As part of an ongoing roadway reconstruction project that will connect the west and east sides of Old Town, the addition of a new median has residents concerned. Alonzo Linan, Keller’s public works director, told NBC DFW that the curb could catch unaware drivers off guard.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
dallasexpress.com
La Casita Bakeshop’s Path to Pastry Fame
The bakery’s owner, 31-year-old pastry chef Maricsa Trejo, had humble beginnings. She first developed her interest in baking by watching YouTube videos on how to make croissants. She has since received a James Beard nomination, one of the highest honors in the world of food culture. La Casita Bakeshop...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas School Buses Catch Fire
Multiple school buses caught fire Thursday afternoon in northwest Dallas. A YouTube video showed some of the billowing smoke and explosion that occurred at the lot. The fire started at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive, reported WFAA. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded after 3:30 p.m. to a...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
dallasexpress.com
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
