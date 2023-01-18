Thoughtfully Designed to Capture The Exquisite Lake, Mountain And City Views, This Home in Bellevue, WA Lists for $11.95M

Read full article on original website

Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
luxury-houses.net
Revel in The Breathtaking Beauty of Lakeside Living from This $4.75M Contemporary Waterfront House in Sammamish, WA
The House in Sammamish is a luxurious home with grand open concept living spaces, now available for sale. This home located at 2821 226th Avenue SE, Sammamish, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,996 square feet of living spaces. Call Karl Lindor – Windermere Real Estate/East – (Phone: (425) 454-0470) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Sammamish.
AOL Corp
Legacy Lakewood retail site closing. What’s next for Tacoma Discount World property?
A familiar Lakewood retail hub has new owners and what appears to be a new direction. As recently as 2021, the site that includes Tacoma Discount World, 11013 Pacific Highway SW, had been considered for a multifamily housing development, according to city officials and online permitting records. Today, new owners...
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
Snow flurries spotted in SeaTac, Seattle, Bellevue on Saturday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snow flurries were spotted in isolated areas around western Washington Saturday. Temperatures dropping to around or just above freezing helped the rain/snow mix fall Saturday around noon. KING 5 viewers reported flurries in Bellevue, Seattle and SeaTac Saturday morning. No lowland accumulations are expected. The snow...
theregistryps.com
International Labor Union Purchases 63,695 SQFT Office Building in Tukwila for $11MM
A suburban city south of Seattle that saw a handful of sales transactions in 2022 is starting out the new year with the acquisition of an office building for $11.1 million, or approximately $174 per square foot, according to King County public records. The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5 purchased the building from Richland-based Gesa Credit Union. The sale was recorded on Jan. 18.
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
luxury-houses.net
Sitting on Over 5.9 Acres of Majestic Land in Maple Valley, WA, Exquisite Mediterranean Estate Seeks $3.895M
The Estate in Maple Valley boasts striking 22’ ceilings, library, home theater, gym, conference room, and an elevator to all three floors, now available for sale. This home located at 21145 212th Avenue SE, Maple Valley, Washington; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 12,490 square feet of living spaces. Call Logan Millard – RE/MAX Choice Executives – (Phone: (253) 220-0858) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Maple Valley.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
q13fox.com
Upcoming Seattle Convention Center sparks hope for future as more stores close downtown
SEATTLE - big businesses are set to close in downtown Seattle and tech companies see a flurry of layoffs, city officials are hoping the Seattle Convention Center's big expansion will drive some positive change. The expansion at the Seattle Convention Center is set to open on Jan. 25. Still, even...
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
City of Bellevue to start safe parking pilot program for those living in cars
People who are living in their cars will soon be able to access city-sponsored safe parking in Bellevue. The city will start a pilot program later this year to give some people a place to park away from roads, where they can access resources such as showers, toilets, electricity, laundry, and kitchens.
wallyhood.org
That’s a Wrap! Guild 45th Theater to be fully demolished — makes way for 70-unit apartment building
The curtain has finally lifted for the future of Wallingford’s iconic Guild 45th St. Theater — and what a plot twist: the space will be home to a new five-story, 70-unit apartment building. Surprisingly, no parking is to be included in the development of the building, yet some retail/commercial space is expected to end up on street level. The pink cinema is to be demolished in the near future, and hopes of current owner, 2929 Productions, (associated with billionaire Mark Cuban) repurposing the space as a theater are gone with the wind.
Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close
SEATTLE — The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater in downtown Seattle will close next month. Cineworld, the company that owns Regal, filed for bankruptcy in September. The Seattle location is one of 39 theaters across the country that will close. The theaters' leases will be rejected on Feb. 15.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell
A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
seattlemedium.com
Big Tech Companies Going Hybrid For Workers
As tech companies adopt permanent hybrid work policies, many are reassessing their existing real estate footprint and future plans. The Seattle area represents Meta’s second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters. Microsoft, meanwhile, will not be renewing its lease at a 561,494 square-foot space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., according to a report Friday from The Puget Sound Business Journal.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
