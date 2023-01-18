ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Lost dog reunited with owner after 3 years through social media post

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WPDE) — After nearly three years, a dog has been reunited with his best friend and owner through social media. The National Desk shared Roscoe's story last week. He and his owner Calvin were in the area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, roughly three years ago when they were separated.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy