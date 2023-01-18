Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Florence County first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County first responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night and was at one incident when she got a call about a deadly hit and run. “When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I...
abcnews4.com
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
abcnews4.com
Two-vehicle collision in Florence County leaves one dead, one injured: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two vehicles traveling on McAllister Mill Road were involved in a collision on Jan. 20 around 4 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the collision occurred near Salem Road and five miles from Coward. The driver of a Honda Civic was...
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach explores hate crime rule as SC remains without a hate crime law
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — A potential hate crime ordinance could be coming to Myrtle Beach. The city's Human Rights Commission discussed adopting the resolution during a meeting Thursday night. The ordinance calls for a hate crime punishment to be a misdemeanor with fines exceeding no more than $500...
abcnews4.com
Lost dog reunited with owner after 3 years through social media post
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WPDE) — After nearly three years, a dog has been reunited with his best friend and owner through social media. The National Desk shared Roscoe's story last week. He and his owner Calvin were in the area of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, roughly three years ago when they were separated.
Comments / 0