Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Ukraine's tragic week shows there's no safe place in war
This past week has been an especially tragic one for Ukraine
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
PARIS — (AP) — France and Germany are seeking to overcome differences laid bare by Russia's war in Ukraine and shore up their alliance with a day of ceremonies and talks Sunday on Europe's security, energy and other challenges. Germany’s entire Cabinet is in Paris for joint meetings,...
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Think faster’ and send tanks now, Ukraine and Baltic states urge Germany – live
Russia expands artillery offensive outside main frontline in Donbas industrial belt, say officials, while US advises Ukraine to hold back for more weapons and training
