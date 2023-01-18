ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

pullmanradio.com

39 Year Old Homeless Man Arrested For Stealing Pickup From Garfield Area Pleads Guilty

The 39-year-old homeless man who was arrested for stealing a pickup from the Garfield area has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Bunch was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night January 7th. Bunch stole the truck from a home near Garfield and was located by authorities in North Pullman. He reportedly told officers that he also burglarized at least three other cars. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office dropped three counts of vehicle prowl against Bunch in return for his guilty plea to felony vehicle theft. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommended sentence from the prosecution and the defense. Bunch was sentenced to 12 days in jail and was credited for time served. The case was resolved on Friday morning. The truck was returned to the owner.
GARFIELD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location. On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley. While...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey

SPOKANE, Wash. – According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
POST FALLS, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
POST FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police arrest man accused of vehicle prowling in Airway Heights Sekani neighborhood

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police arrested a man accused of numerous vehicle prowlings in the Sekani neighborhood. According to police, the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Eric R. Peery, was caught on several surveillance cameras. AHP says they attempted to stop Peery in his vehicle Wednesday morning, but officers were not able to pursue the suspect. Police were...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
SPOKANE, WA

