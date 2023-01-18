Read full article on original website
pullmanradio.com
39 Year Old Homeless Man Arrested For Stealing Pickup From Garfield Area Pleads Guilty
The 39-year-old homeless man who was arrested for stealing a pickup from the Garfield area has pleaded guilty. Nicholas Bunch was arrested by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies on Saturday night January 7th. Bunch stole the truck from a home near Garfield and was located by authorities in North Pullman. He reportedly told officers that he also burglarized at least three other cars. The Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office dropped three counts of vehicle prowl against Bunch in return for his guilty plea to felony vehicle theft. Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey agreed with the recommended sentence from the prosecution and the defense. Bunch was sentenced to 12 days in jail and was credited for time served. The case was resolved on Friday morning. The truck was returned to the owner.
Spokane Man Sentenced to Five Years, Ordered to Pay $4.9 Million in Restitution for Church Arson
SPOKANE - A 25-year-old Spokane man has been sentenced to five (5) years in federal prison after pleading guilty to committing arson at St. Charles Parrish and School in Spokane. Rio A. Mirabel was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,981,859.07 for damages. Mirabal will also serve...
Man pleads guilty to stabbing mother to death, injuring 5-year-old child
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Friday, 41-year-old Joshua Phillips plead guilty to killing a mother and attempting to murder her 5-year-old child in April 2021. Kassie Dewey and her young daughter were both attacked by Phillips at a home in the Northtown neighborhood. Dewey was pronounced dead at the scene, while the daughter was transported to the hospital with critical injuries....
Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location. On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley. While...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man pleads guilty for 2021 murder of Kassie Dewey
SPOKANE, Wash. – According to The Spokane Police Department, Joshua Phillips pleaded guilty on Friday to first degree murder and attempted murder in the first degree for the killing of Kassie Dewey. Phillips sentencing is set for Feb. 3. In April, 2021 Joshua Phillips murdered Kassie Dewey and attacked...
KREM
Spokane firefighters investigating deadly fire in Deer Park house
About 20 firefighters put down the fire that destroyed the house. The cause of what led to the fire remains under investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect followed by Spokane Police Department helicopter, arrested after eluding officers
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them was arrested in north Spokane Thursday evening, after police tracked him down by helicopter. According to court documents, 25-year-old Brendan Pierce was seen driving a GMC Sierra...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons
POST FALLS, Idaho – Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
Spokane Woman Admits to Killing & Sawing Own Son’s Head Off
The details of this sad story are just starting to come to light. A woman in Spokane has admitted to killing her son and cutting his head off with a saw. Grizzly Details Released From Spokane Murder Scene. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was arrested and charged in the death of...
KREM
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move from 2nd and Division
Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church for six years. He says since 2016, he has watched the area change, and not for the better.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police arrest two people, seize drugs, cash, vehicles and ammunition
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January. According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
12-year-old missing girl in Spokane Valley found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police located a 12-year-old girl who appeared to have run away from home on Thursday. According to police, the girl was found safe on Thursday night at approximately 11 p.m. The girl was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday at her home...
Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Police arrest man accused of vehicle prowling in Airway Heights Sekani neighborhood
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police arrested a man accused of numerous vehicle prowlings in the Sekani neighborhood. According to police, the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Eric R. Peery, was caught on several surveillance cameras. AHP says they attempted to stop Peery in his vehicle Wednesday morning, but officers were not able to pursue the suspect. Police were...
Woman accused of second-degree murder in Medical Lake man's death to appear in court for pre-trial hearing
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the woman involved in a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake last year before Christmas eve. 24-year-old Cynthia B. Metsker was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in...
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
