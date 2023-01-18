Read full article on original website
Nexo to pay $45 million to settle SEC charges
Nexo reached a $45 million settlement with US regulators, including the SEC. The crypto lender allegedly offered unregistered securities via its Earn Interest Product. Nexo will pay $22.5 to state regulators and the rest to the SEC, with this expected in the next 12 months. Nexo, a Cayman Islands corporation...
The audit reports of crypto exchanges were anything but an audit, says Dan Ashmore
Coinjournal’s Dan Ashmore told CNBC that the audit reports by cryptocurrency exchanges were not really audited reports. The analyst pointed out that the reports only indicated the assets held by the exchanges and didn’t reveal the liabilities of the companies. Several exchanges, including Binance and OKX, have published...
Genesis files for bankruptcy, what does it mean for crypto?
Genesis has over $3 billion in debt and 100,000 creditors. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, has threatened legal action over an unpaid $900 million loan. The SEC has also filed a suit against Genesis for unregistered securities trading. Genesis’ parent company is DCG, the same company which...
Is attitude stopping crypto from becoming a common payment option?
Cryptocurrencies have been around for more than a decade, yet they still haven’t become a mainstream payment option. Advocates of cryptocurrency tout its advantages, such as its decentralization and rapid transaction speed, while detractors point to its volatility and lack of regulation. As much as crypto has grown, one...
Is it safe to buy ENJ coin after gaining 16% today?
Enjin was launched in 2009 in Singapore and quickly became the largest gaming community creation platform. Its popularity led to the birth of ENJ, a cryptocurrency and smart contract meant to create trust and security in the community with minimal transaction fees. Enjin lets users create NFTs without coding. Moreover,...
OKX publishes proof-of-reserves report, has assets worth $7.5B
According to the proof-of-reserves report, OKX’s reserves have a total of $7.5 billion in assets. The assets are spread between bitcoin (BTC), USDT, and Ether (ETH). This is the third proof-of-reserve published by OKX exchange. In its third attempt to offer transparency on its stability, the OKX crypto exchange...
Ethereum price retreats as the put/call ratio edges upwards
Ethereum put and call ratio on Deribit has risen this week. ETH bullish liquidations have also jumped in the past 2 days. The spectacular crypto comeback has stalled following a series of weak corporate earnings from the United Stats. Ethereum pulled back to $1,500 on Thursday as data showed that the put/call ratio was heading higher. It has fallen by over 5.90% from the highest point this year.
National Australia Bank creates stablecoin backed by Australian dollar
The Australian stablecoin will be called AUDN. It will be backed one-for-one by the Australian dollar. Users will be able to settle transactions using blockchain technology using the stablecoin. Despite people within the stablecoin space being extremely sceptical, especially after the collapse of the once mighty Terra UST stablecoin, entities...
Koinos announces $500K seed round led by Blockchain Founders Fund
Koinos is a free-to-use blockchain developed by a group that also helped create the Steem blockchain. The Koinos Group said the Blockchain Founders Fund led the seed round, with blockchain gaming platform Splinterlands participating. Koinos will use the funds to build Koinos Pro, a software product set to help developers...
JPMorgan CEO says Bitcoin is ‘a hyped-up fraud’
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon previously slammed Bitcoin as a “Ponzi scheme”. On Thursday, he told CNBC’s Squawk Box that crypto is a decentralised Ponzi scheme and that Bitcoin is just “hyped-up fraud.”. Dimon says people have lost billions of dollars and believes regulators should have put...
Coin price predictions: FTX Token (FTT), NEXO, HOOK
FTX Token (FTT) FTX Token price pared back some of its earlier losses after the current FTX CEO delivered his first interview with the WSJ. In it, he said that his team was working to reboot the collapsed company. He did not offer the timeline of when that will happen. Also, he did not answer the question about the shortfall the company has.
