FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student HousingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon BishopAndrei TapalagaOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Far Is Orlando From the Beach?East Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
WESH
Indian Harbour Beach considers tighter fishing rules amid shark beating caught on video
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — Video footage shocked many across Central Florida, but it stirred an outcry in the Brevard County coastal community of Indian Harbour Beach. The clip showed a fisherman who caught what appeared to be a five-foot shark and clubbed it to death with a hammer, then tossed it back into the ocean.
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
The Daily South
The Best Free Things To Do In Orlando, According To A Local
Millions of visitors flock to The Sunshine State every year to explore the most magical place on Earth: Orlando! While Central Florida’s theme parks provide unrivaled fun, they can get pricey. That’s why savvy travelers spend time exploring the many free things to do in Orlando. And as a long-time Orlando area resident, I know just where to go. I often recommend these activities to out-of-town visitors looking for some affordable, beyond-the-theme-park-gates fun.
Man dies after being hit by Lynx bus he was trying to catch in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after he was struck by a Lynx bus in Orange County on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive and Dividend Drive shortly before 7 a.m. Investigators said the man was on a sidewalk...
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
fox35orlando.com
Orlando wants to limit operational hours for downtown bars: What it means for bars outside downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is considering putting in a new rule that would limit operational hours for bars and nightclubs downtown. As FOX 35 News reported, bars would have to pay hefty security fees in order to continue serving alcohol after midnight. Currently, they can serve until 2:00 a.m.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man dies after being struck by Lynx bus in Orange County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities said a Kissimmee, Florida man was struck and killed by a Lynx bus early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. as the bus was traveling north on Dividend Drive, approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive. This is Orange County's Oak Ridge area.
fox35orlando.com
New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! The Orlando Wetlands Park is the gem of the city, and it's recently seen a surge in popularity thanks to the completion of the new half-mile-long Cypress Boardwalk. This man-made wetland park spans 1650 acres and is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.
Orlando airport wants new onsite hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Orlando International Airport wants another onsite hotel -- and is looking for some help to make that happen. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which...
WESH
FHP: Woman dies in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person Friday night on State Road 429. According to FHP, the crash happened on the southbound lanes of SR-429 near Seidel Road around 11 p.m. Friday when a 2009 Nissan Altima, disabled in the outside lane from a prior crash, was rear-ended by a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer that failed to stop or move around the disabled car.
Inside the Magic
Several Guests Injured on Universal Studios Attractions
The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida reported a few Guest injuries last year. A new injury report has been released detailing various incidents across multiple theme parks, including the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Seven injuries were reported in Walt Disney World, involving Guests facing...
Inside the Magic
Theme Park Employee Abandons Child, Ride Dangerously Left Going
There are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy when visiting a theme park. Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are able to experience “the magic” with six theme parks and two water parks in total. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood give Guests the unique opportunity to experience their favorite movies.
WESH
Police: Man dies after Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Orlando on Friday. It happened along Arlington Street and John Young Parkway, just south of Colonial Drive. Around 5:23 p.m., police responded to the scene and found a man, who...
Bay News 9
Orlando LGBTQ bars open despite vandalism to windows
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on video vandalizing LGBTQ bars early Wednesday morning. The bars' owner says security measures will be in place as hundreds of people are expected at those establishments through the weekend. Surveillance video...
Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open Orlando Location
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
Airport employee and Florida man charged with cocaine trafficking through Orlando Int’l Airport
An airline employee and passenger appeared in court after being charged for attempting to traffic cocaine through an airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Orlando, Florida. The passenger’s backpack was seized after a drug dog alerted officers to the illicit contents. The 2.25 kilograms of cocaine were wrapped...
Orlando man arrested nearly 2 years after deadly hit-and-run crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they have arrested a man in a deadly Orange County hit-and-run from nearly two years ago. Investigators said Joe Mputu hit and killed Joshua Sanchez on Colonial Drive near Goldenrod Road, and then left the scene. The deadly crash happened in...
