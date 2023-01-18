Why Spencer Sanders would leave Oklahoma State and his role as a starting quarterback for a top-20 program to enter a three-way QB competition between incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and former five-star Walker Howard at Ole Miss raised eyebrows earlier in the week. But Sanders in an interview with 247Sports explained his decision in detail, laying out why he wasn’t afraid of competition in a deep QB room and why he left Stillwater.

