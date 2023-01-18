Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
news9.com
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Spencer Sanders Explains Decision to Commit to Ole Miss, Leave OSU
Why Spencer Sanders would leave Oklahoma State and his role as a starting quarterback for a top-20 program to enter a three-way QB competition between incumbent starter Jaxson Dart and former five-star Walker Howard at Ole Miss raised eyebrows earlier in the week. But Sanders in an interview with 247Sports explained his decision in detail, laying out why he wasn’t afraid of competition in a deep QB room and why he left Stillwater.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Toby Keith Leads OSU Fans in ‘Should’ve Been a Cowboy’ at Eskimo Joe’s
Country music legend Toby Keith is one of the biggest Oklahoma fans that walks the face of the earth, and many times you will find him on the sidelines of some of their biggest games. Last night, the Sooners ran into a second-half buzzsaw of an offense in Stillwater and...
KOKI FOX 23
Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
KTUL
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa man finds purpose with art after stroke
SAPULPA, Okla. — A former California firefighter who suffered a stroke has found a new purpose here in Oklahoma, thanks to The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. John Olivas said, “This place saved me. It didn’t make me an artist, but it inspired me to be one.”...
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
news9.com
Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship
A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
The Daily South
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Power Outage Affects NE Oklahoma
Some Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative customers are without power on Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma. As of 8:00 PM the VVEC outage map showed 1,729 customers without power. Most are in southern portions of Washington and Nowata County. We will have more information as its available.
Man rescued from trench in Tulsa, taken to hospital
A man is in the hospital after falling into a trench in north Tulsa off 46th Street North and 125th East Avenue.
Comments / 0