Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday
Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open
A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale. The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy. Kristina Cushenberry and her family...
Tulsans Break 'World's Largest Pizza Party' Guinness World Record, Raise Thousands For Make-A-Wish
The Guinness World Record for the World's Largest Pizza Party is now held here in Tulsa. Andolini's Pizza and World Pizza Champions partnered with the University of Tulsa to make it happen. More than 3,000 people participated in the Guinness World record attempt. The previous record was held in Rome...
Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore
Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
Cyclist Hit By Car On Tulsa IDL, Police Say
A cyclist was riding on the highway near I-244 westbound when a car hit the rider, according to police. The cyclist had no lights and was transported by EMSA, police said. This is a developing story.
Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Who Have Felony Cases Rejoin Society
A group in Tulsa is helping people who have felony cases learn how to get through the court system. JusticeLink held an open house to teach people about the services they offer. "I did try," John Nabors said. He was the first client JusticeLink worked with when they opened their...
Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship
A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County
A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. 36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said. OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when a car hit him on...
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
Train Derails In Tulsa; Crews Work To Repair The Damage
A train derailed in west Tulsa on Friday. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the incident just east of 21st and Union. "At approximately 1:35 a.m., a BNSF locomotive and seven cars derailed within our Tulsa railyard. No injuries and cause is currently under investigation," a BNSF spokesperson said.
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
A Native American Fashion Show, Benefit Dance Fundraising For Muskogee College
A Native American fashion show and a benefit dance are fundraising for a Muskogee college for dorm and classroom repair. The dance will be held at Bacone College on February 4th at 6 p.m. The event will have raffles, an auction and vendors. The fashion show and auction will be...
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
Man Accused Of Leading Osage Co. Deputies On Chase On Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
A man is in custody on Friday morning accused of leading Osage County Deputies on an early-morning chase on a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say the chase ended in a crash near Apache and Gilcrease Museum Road. Police say a TPD K9 unit was brought in to help locate the suspect.
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
WB Drivers On The BA Expressway Facing Major Backups
Drivers traveling westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway are facing delays on Thursday morning after a semi truck spilled a load of lumber along the roadway. The accident happened in the construction zone near East 15th Street and is causing backups all the way to East 21st Street. Currently, it...
Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party
Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
Tulsa Attorney Pleads Guilty To Spousal Abuse
A Tulsa attorney has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for abusing his wife. Arya Adibi was charged with rape after his wife told police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her and threatened to shoot her in January 2020. Adibi pleaded guilty to sexual battery,...
OSBI: Man Facing Charges In Connection To Disappearance Of Bartlesville Man
A man who is already in prison has been charged with murdering a Bartlesville man, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI says Brock Thompson was the last person seen with the victim, Devin Viles last July. In September, investigators found human remains in pasture in Nowata County....
