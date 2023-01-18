ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Family, Friends Gather To Celebrate Tulsa Woman's 100th Birthday

Friends and family of a Tulsa woman met on Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mary Sue Carter Ragsdale Webb turned 100 on Friday. Mary was born on Jan. 20, 1923, and is one of six children. She says she's blessed with eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and twelve great-great...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore

Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Cyclist Hit By Car On Tulsa IDL, Police Say

A cyclist was riding on the highway near I-244 westbound when a car hit the rider, according to police. The cyclist had no lights and was transported by EMSA, police said. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Who Have Felony Cases Rejoin Society

A group in Tulsa is helping people who have felony cases learn how to get through the court system. JusticeLink held an open house to teach people about the services they offer. "I did try," John Nabors said. He was the first client JusticeLink worked with when they opened their...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Native Launches New Magazine To Highlight Black Entrepreneurship

A Tulsa business dedicated to shining light on Black entrepreneurship celebrated the launch of a new magazine on Saturday. The magazine is called Greenwood Ave. and it highlights black voices from around the globe. The first edition focuses on business owners and how they've overcome obstacles as black entrepreneurs. Trey...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs Man Dies After Collision In Osage County

A man from Sand Springs died after a collision in Osage County on Monday, Jan. 16, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said. 36-year-old Randy Duckett was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tulsa due to his injuries, OHP said. OHP said Randy was a pedestrian when a car hit him on...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating

A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Tulsa County

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:43 p.m. by I-244 Southbound, North of 7th street. What happened in the crash is under investigation. Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Train Derails In Tulsa; Crews Work To Repair The Damage

A train derailed in west Tulsa on Friday. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the incident just east of 21st and Union. "At approximately 1:35 a.m., a BNSF locomotive and seven cars derailed within our Tulsa railyard. No injuries and cause is currently under investigation," a BNSF spokesperson said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky

A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County

Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

WB Drivers On The BA Expressway Facing Major Backups

Drivers traveling westbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway are facing delays on Thursday morning after a semi truck spilled a load of lumber along the roadway. The accident happened in the construction zone near East 15th Street and is causing backups all the way to East 21st Street. Currently, it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Attorney Pleads Guilty To Spousal Abuse

A Tulsa attorney has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for abusing his wife. Arya Adibi was charged with rape after his wife told police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her and threatened to shoot her in January 2020. Adibi pleaded guilty to sexual battery,...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy