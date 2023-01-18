Read full article on original website
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: “Whatever Your Flavor”
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Whatever your flavor, you’ll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. At it’s meeting Friday in Kearney, the Nebraska State Fair Board announced that “Whatever Your Flavor” is this year’s State Fair theme. In a statement, fair officials said the theme covers both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
