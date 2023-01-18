Read full article on original website
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids
LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
School Choice Bill Back again in the Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska Senators will again debate a bill this year that would give state tax dollars to parents to send their kids to private schools. Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha is the prime sponsor….. Linehan says they have worked on this bill for years…. Linehan, Chair of the...
Battle over voter ID and dozens of election bills brewing in Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers introduced nearly a couple dozen bills dealing with election security, voter ID and voter rights. Already the battle lines are being formed. "This session will see a barrage of bills that will see unreasonable barriers at the ballot. We need legislators and Nebraskans to...
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen calls for $1.5B tax cut package
LINCOLN, Neb. — Just a day after unveiling his billion-dollar proposal for education reform and property tax relief, Gov. Jim Pillen laid out the rest of his tax-cutting plan. It includes moving from a tiered income tax system to a flat rate by 2027 and eliminating taxing social security...
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
Nebraska Legislature approves eight rule changes
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Nebraska state senators spent over nine hours in a committee hearing last week to sort through 55 proposed rule changes. Only seven made it out of committee, and on Thursday morning, all of them were approved by the Legislature. Most of the changes were adjustments...
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme. The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”. “Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic,...
Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the chaplain and president of Capitol Studies, […] The post Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Staff at Nebraska schools could physically restrain students if new proposal passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow school staff to physically restrain students. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, LB 811 authorizes all school personnel to use “reasonable physical intervention” on students to manage their behavior. Under the bill, “the only way...
Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair
Omaha tenants at senior living facility upset with high rent increases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents at a senior living facility in Omaha are upset with sudden rent increases and allegedly confusing information from management. Joan Wojtkiewicz has lived at Keystone Villas’ Independent Living section for the past two years. But now, she’s not sure what to do after management...
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
Omaha working to clear secondary roads
Doctors call on Gov. Jim Pillen to rely on "climate-smart" crops
Car prices down 80% from last year, but availability continues to be a problem
Hilary Maricle of Albion appointed Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Agriculture
Hilary Maricle of Albion has been appointed Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Agriculture. Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton announced Maricle’s hiring for the position of deputy director on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and leadership, began her position at NDA that same day.
