Designed to increase advertisers’ revenue, the proprietary platform advances the integration of retail into the overall media funnel. As advertisers shift a significant portion of their digital media investments to retail media networks and marketplaces, they often lack the IP necessary to make proper investment decisions to increase revenue. Driving technology innovation to address this industry need, Night Market – Horizon Media’s eCommerce company – is launching Neon, a proprietary AI platform designed to increase advertisers’ revenue by 20+% when planning and buying retail media to achieve their maximum revenue outcomes. Neon starts with the sale in mind using automated predictive analytics to make investment decisions across retailers.

2 DAYS AGO