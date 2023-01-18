ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report

The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson

The FBI in Portland is one of many regional offices offering a $25,000 prize for information as part of a larger investigation into a year-long pattern of arson and vandalism against reproductive healthcare facilities. Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson. The state of Oregon accounted for...
A Bill Would Restrict The Selling Of Flavoured Tobacco In Oregon

A statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products would be implemented by a bipartisan measure in the Oregon Legislature, a move that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it passed a similar prohibition in late 2021. Rep. Lisa Reynolds, a Democrat from Oak Hills, sponsored HB...
New Electrology Licence Requirements Increase Gender-Affirming Care Access

In an effort to shorten the two-year wait period for transgender people seeking gender reassignment surgery, new proposed laws in Oregon aim to lower the obstacles to becoming a certified electrologist. There are only 78 registered electrologists in the state of Oregon, and no training programs that are accepting new...
Drug Decriminalisation In Oregon Receives Low Ratings In Audit

Despite a difficult start, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said Thursday in a report on the program that it is still too early to declare Oregon’s pioneering drug decriminalization a failure. With the passage of Ballot Measure 110 in 2020, voters decriminalized small quantities of marijuana with the intention...
Oregon Lawmakers Are Urged To Support $100 Million For Child Care Infrastructure By The CEO Of The Children Institute

The epidemic has shown how crucial child care, preschool, and early childhood education are to Oregon’s economy. Childcare shortages reduce the available labor force by preventing parents from participating in the labor force. For twenty years, The Children’s Institute has worked to ensure that all Oregon children, from infancy...
A Group Petitions For The Quick Return Of Sea Otters Along The Oregon Coast

The Center for Biological Diversity is pushing for the federal government to speed up its plan to return sea otters to Oregon’s coast. On Thursday, a national environmental organization filed a petition under the Endangered Species Act to bring the marine creatures back to their original range, which stretches from San Francisco Bay to Oregon.
Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen

On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain

A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
