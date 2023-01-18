Read full article on original website
Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report
The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson
The FBI in Portland is one of many regional offices offering a $25,000 prize for information as part of a larger investigation into a year-long pattern of arson and vandalism against reproductive healthcare facilities. Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson. The state of Oregon accounted for...
Oregon Secretary Of State Did Not Look Into The New Representative Hai Pham Residency Issue
Democratic state house candidate Hai Pham, on the right, looks to be in his own home outside of Hillsboro in a campaign photo with his wife, newborn, and dogs. Pham is running for office under a different name and in a different parliamentary district. (Electoral tactic picture) It was too...
A Bill Would Restrict The Selling Of Flavoured Tobacco In Oregon
A statewide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products would be implemented by a bipartisan measure in the Oregon Legislature, a move that the Washington County Board of Commissioners hoped for when it passed a similar prohibition in late 2021. Rep. Lisa Reynolds, a Democrat from Oak Hills, sponsored HB...
New Electrology Licence Requirements Increase Gender-Affirming Care Access
In an effort to shorten the two-year wait period for transgender people seeking gender reassignment surgery, new proposed laws in Oregon aim to lower the obstacles to becoming a certified electrologist. There are only 78 registered electrologists in the state of Oregon, and no training programs that are accepting new...
Oregon Legislators Attempt To Make The State More Appealing To Tech Industry With Billions On The Line
The federal government will begin accepting applications for federal tax money in February to help states attract or grow certain high-tech firms, such as the large Intel expansion that Oregon lost to Ohio in early 2022. Oregon’s legislative body took a beating from that setback, but with $280 billion in...
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
In Our Opinion, Internal Audits Of Oregon Agencies Are Not Completed
The most recent “Annual report on statewide internal audit activities” in the state of Oregon may be just the thing to help you drift off. Still, it’s a great plan to compile an annual report. To put it another way, if executed properly, it’s a fantastic plan.
Oregon Guy Is Detained After Making Threats Against The Police, The K9, And Other People
You must check:- When Chief Pagenkopf and the other officers arrived, the man, who was 60 years old, reportedly rushed into his apartment. Inside, Pagenkopf is heard saying that he threatened to kill law enforcement personnel as well as the Oregon K9. According to Chief Pagenkopf, the individual ultimately complied...
Drug Decriminalisation In Oregon Receives Low Ratings In Audit
Despite a difficult start, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said Thursday in a report on the program that it is still too early to declare Oregon’s pioneering drug decriminalization a failure. With the passage of Ballot Measure 110 in 2020, voters decriminalized small quantities of marijuana with the intention...
Oregon Lawmakers Are Urged To Support $100 Million For Child Care Infrastructure By The CEO Of The Children Institute
The epidemic has shown how crucial child care, preschool, and early childhood education are to Oregon’s economy. Childcare shortages reduce the available labor force by preventing parents from participating in the labor force. For twenty years, The Children’s Institute has worked to ensure that all Oregon children, from infancy...
A Group Petitions For The Quick Return Of Sea Otters Along The Oregon Coast
The Center for Biological Diversity is pushing for the federal government to speed up its plan to return sea otters to Oregon’s coast. On Thursday, a national environmental organization filed a petition under the Endangered Species Act to bring the marine creatures back to their original range, which stretches from San Francisco Bay to Oregon.
Governor Kotek Did Not Declare A Homelessness Emergency In The Coastal Counties
Earlier this month, Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, made a point of announcing a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office. However, the order does not apply to the entire state, and coastal counties feel they have been treated unfairly. Governor Kotek Did Not Declare...
Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen
On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
Finalists For Top Environmental Quality Job Are Jamie Mcleod-skinner And Interim Director Leah Feldon
Most Recent News:- McLeod-Skinner, a resident of Terrebonne in Central Oregon, has run for higher office in the last three election cycles, losing to now-U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) in the 5th Congressional District, to then-U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) in the 2nd Congressional District, and Shemia Fagan in the...
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
