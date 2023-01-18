Business Connect API allows Reputation customers to make updates to business information in the Apple ecosystem. Reputation, a global leader in reputation experience management, announced an integration with Apple Business Connect, a new, free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customise the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri and other apps. Reputation will have the ability to deliver accurate, up-to-date information at scale, allowing Reputation customers the ability to seamlessly engage with Apple users.

2 DAYS AGO