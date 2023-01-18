ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain

A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
EUGENE, OR
Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson

The FBI in Portland is one of many regional offices offering a $25,000 prize for information as part of a larger investigation into a year-long pattern of arson and vandalism against reproductive healthcare facilities. Facilities Fbi Investigating Into Three Oregon Pregnancy Facilities For Arson. The state of Oregon accounted for...
PORTLAND, OR
A Prohibition On Gay Pride And Other Displays Is Lifted By The Oregon School Board

After reaching a deal with a teachers’ union in court, an Oregon school district quietly lifted its prohibition on teachers wearing Black Lives Matter or LGBT pride pins. A town of only 25,000 people in the heart of Oregon’s wine country, Newberg, Ore., has found itself at the center of a national debate between liberals and conservatives over public education. Twenty-five miles (forty kilometers) to the southwest of Portland is where you’ll find Newberg.
NEWBERG, OR

