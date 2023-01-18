The scripts were similar for both of Southern’s basketball games on Saturday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but the endings weren’t to the Jaguars' liking. After quickly falling behind by double digits in both games, Southern never led in the second half of either one. Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 70-53 win in the women’s game, and held on for a 62-55 win in the nightcap after the Southern men had cut the deficit to one point.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO