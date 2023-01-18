ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Photos: LSU Gymnastics Tops Mizzou

LSU gymnastics topped Missouri 197.150 to 196.525. Junior Haleigh Bryant scored a perfect 10 in the vault to help lead the Tigers to the win in the SEC matchup.
Southern women enter UAPB game near top of SWAC standings

The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.
Southern men, women swept on road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

The scripts were similar for both of Southern’s basketball games on Saturday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but the endings weren’t to the Jaguars' liking. After quickly falling behind by double digits in both games, Southern never led in the second half of either one. Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 70-53 win in the women’s game, and held on for a 62-55 win in the nightcap after the Southern men had cut the deficit to one point.
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 11-17

BANK: 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, new building for CLB The Community Bank; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Womack and Sons Construction Group; $1.4 million. STORAGE: 2450 SW Evangeline Thruway; description, new storage for Energy Pipe; applicant, Istre Engineering Services; contractor, Steel Construction Management; $250,000. RESTAURANT: 4555 Johnston St., description,...
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’

A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
Lafayette High School resource officer placed on leave after complaint

A Lafayette police officer who worked as a student resource officer at Lafayette High School has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint. Cpl. Derrick Miles was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave Jan. 13, spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a text. His removal came after a complaint was filed against him, but Green would not give any details about the complaint.
Proposals for land for new Lafayette performing arts center due Feb. 22

The official quest for land for a new performing arts center in Lafayette to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center began Wednesday. Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for proposals seeking property owners interested in donating, leasing or selling land to the city for the new performing arts center. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22.
LAFAYETTE, LA

