LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Photos: LSU Gymnastics Tops Mizzou
LSU gymnastics topped Missouri 197.150 to 196.525. Junior Haleigh Bryant scored a perfect 10 in the vault to help lead the Tigers to the win in the SEC matchup.
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
What does it take for a basketball team to grow up? For Warhorses it was key road win in Baton Rouge
When Louisiana’s all-time wins leader says he brought his team to Baton Rouge to test its mettle, it means something. But a 67-59 road victory over Liberty was also part of the process for Alexandria-based Peabody on Friday night. “You know, this is a really a young team,” Peabody...
Southern women enter UAPB game near top of SWAC standings
The Southern women’s basketball team had Monday off, but it didn’t keep the Jaguars from moving closer to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings. After Jackson State suffered its first conference loss since January 2021, Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) found itself tied with three teams for second place. Prairie View, which handed Southern its only loss, leads the league at 5-1.
Southern men, women swept on road at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The scripts were similar for both of Southern’s basketball games on Saturday at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but the endings weren’t to the Jaguars' liking. After quickly falling behind by double digits in both games, Southern never led in the second half of either one. Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 70-53 win in the women’s game, and held on for a 62-55 win in the nightcap after the Southern men had cut the deficit to one point.
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
An Ascension manufacturer missed its ITEP job targets. The state won’t penalize them.
The board that oversees Louisiana’s lucrative industrial property tax break program chose not to levy any penalties against an Ascension Parish manufacturer that missed its job and payroll targets, even though the Ascension Parish Council recommended a small fine. Back in October, the Ascension Parish Council wrestled with what...
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
Shooting near Dutchtown schools leads to lockdown of Prairieville school; suspects caught
Prairieville Middle School went on lockdown Thursday after two men accused of a shooting fled nearby, authorities said. Around 10 a.m., the two men fired multiple shots at each other near the Harvest grocery store and a Family Dollar store on La. 74 just south of Dutchtown public schools, said Donovan Jackson, Ascension sheriff’s spokesman.
1 killed in double shooting at Scenic Highway apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say
Two people were shot at an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, one of them fatally, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened at 7801 Scenic Highway, which is the address for the Cadence at Southern University complex. Both victims were male, McKneely said. No...
Carencro man arrested on contractor fraud over string of undelivered garage doors in St. Landry
A Carencro man was arrested on home improvement and contractor fraud after failing to deliver contracted garage doors to at least three clients in St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said. Tyler Carpenter, 28, of Carencro, was arrested on three counts of home improvement fraud/residential...
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 11-17
BANK: 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, new building for CLB The Community Bank; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Womack and Sons Construction Group; $1.4 million. STORAGE: 2450 SW Evangeline Thruway; description, new storage for Energy Pipe; applicant, Istre Engineering Services; contractor, Steel Construction Management; $250,000. RESTAURANT: 4555 Johnston St., description,...
Teen accused of Baton Rouge armed robberies was on the run from group home, officials say
One of the teens accused of using flashing lights to pull people over and rob them at gunpoint was on the run from a Shreveport group home, while another was under parole supervision, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said. Last week Baton Rouge police detectives arrested three 17-year-olds and an...
Beloved dance hall and bar Whiskey River Landing destroyed in Wednesday night blaze: ‘Total loss’
A Wednesday night fire destroyed the iconic Whiskey River Landing, a popular dance hall and live music venue in St. Martin Parish that had been closed since 2018. Henderson Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Johnson was first on the scene after a passing motorist called in the fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The venue, in the 1300 block of Henderson Levee Road, was fully involved when the fire chief arrived, with flames venting from both the north and south ends of the building’s roof, he said.
Lafayette High School resource officer placed on leave after complaint
A Lafayette police officer who worked as a student resource officer at Lafayette High School has been placed on administrative leave following a complaint. Cpl. Derrick Miles was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave Jan. 13, spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a text. His removal came after a complaint was filed against him, but Green would not give any details about the complaint.
Be You: Young Lafayette leader Leigh Ann Ripka is exactly where she is supposed to be
Leigh Ann Ripka is the senior director of culture and marketing at Rudick Construction Group. Basically, that means she has a hand in everything that you see about the company publicly. She tells me the company feels like family, and she loves working there. Leigh Ann is at ease with...
2 students hospitalized, classrooms locked down after fight breaks out in Baker High gym
Two Baker High School students were taken to a hospital Friday after a fight broke out among at least four students in the school's gym, sending classrooms into lockdown, officials said. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said one of the youth produced a weapon during the fight, though it wasn't...
Proposals for land for new Lafayette performing arts center due Feb. 22
The official quest for land for a new performing arts center in Lafayette to replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center began Wednesday. Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for proposals seeking property owners interested in donating, leasing or selling land to the city for the new performing arts center. The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 22.
