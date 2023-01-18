Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado
Discover The Largest Flathead Catfish Ever Caught in Colorado. Colorado is a beautiful state with many outdoor recreational activities available. You can hike beautiful mountains, camp in dense forests with stunning views, and fish in many different lakes. For example, you can travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mesa Verde National Park for outdoor fun.
2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
nbc11news.com
Snow will return as the weekend closes
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re heading into the weekend as a storm system exits Colorado to the east. That means decent weather will prevail for most of our weekend here in Western Colorado. This Weekend’s Forecast. Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in...
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Spring Preview: Where Are the Best Lakes To Fish in Colorado?
Sure, sure... it's the dead of winter. Snow is on the ground. It's really cold outside. But is it too early to start dreaming of warmer weather and spending some quality time outdoors? I think not!. If you're like me, once Christmas passes you probably start longing for the days...
Where did Colorado rank in US Binge Drinking? You might be surprised.
Alcohol causes more than 1,800 deaths in Colorado every year according to the Binge drinking report. "amounting to about 30 years of potential life lost per alcohol-attributed death."--Binge Drinking in Colorado Adults Report.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
1037theriver.com
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
When Can You Hunt Elk in Colorado?
Hunting Elk in Colorado means planning ahead. It won't be long before the April Primary Draw application deadline is on the minds of big game hunters in the Centennial State. It will also be on the minds of non-residents in neighboring states. Elk hunting season in Colorado is a special...
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado
Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Western Colorado Locations Believed to Be Haunted
Are you a fan of paranormal shows? I watch way too many. I find them fascinating. It started with Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures back around 2005. Since then, Dead Files, Kindred Spirits, and Destination Fear came into existence. When I lived in Helena, Montana from 2014 to 2015, I...
coloradosun.com
Colorado is in a mental health crisis. Psychologists want to help by being allowed to prescribe medication.
Colorado, in the middle of a mental health crisis for all ages, has about 3,200 psychologists statewide who provide addiction counseling and talk therapy. What they can’t do is prescribe medications. When a psychologist thinks one of their patients needs an antidepressant, anxiety medication or an antipsychotic drug, they...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023
It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
