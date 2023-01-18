ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KRMG

Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Commissioners to Consider Sheriff's Office Donation

The Washington County Sheriff's Office will have items weighed by the Washington County Commissioners soon. A $2,000 donation for the WCSO's Special Response Team from Kenneth G. and Diana Moon Adams may be approved when the Commissioners meet. A proclamation regarding Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month will be presented by Sheriff Scott Owen as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tri County Tech's High School Programs: Get REAL-WORLD Experience

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington county, where they can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and even earn up to 40 hours of college credit. Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Concrete Work Continues at The Center

The Center, located at 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville, is starting the new year off right by replacing the concrete at the north entrance. In a statement, Facility Manager Pat Patterson said:. "Keleher Architects drew up the plans, and the bid was awarded to Stout Construction. The project is...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Owasso city manager retiring, new city manager named

OWASSO, Okla. — A new City Manager was named at an Owasso City Council meeting this week. The City Council voted 5-0 on a resolution accepting the retirement of Owasso’s City Manager Warren Lehr. The resolution also extends a future offer to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett. Garrett...
OWASSO, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Absentee ballots

Voters in Osage County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the February 14, 2023, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Town of Wynona Municipal General, Bartlesville I0304 Public Schools Special, Osage Hills C00357 Public Schools Special, Skiatook I0072 Public Schools Special & Woodland I09057 Public Schools Special Elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Vinita woman charged for making judicial threats

TULSA, Okla. — A Craig County woman was charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against a lawyer and to blow up the Cherokee Nation courthouse. Melanie Ann Mcelyea, 42, of Vinita is charged in U.S. District Court with willfully making a threat to kill, injure, intimidate and damage by means of an explosive.
VINITA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Library: Open House for "The Fortress" Set

"The Fortress" — a dedicated space created for middle and high school students on the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL) — is now open. The Fortress gives teens a space to read, visit with friends, study, and play games. The space includes four fully-equipped gaming stations loaded with games that can be played individually or as a group, as well as areas where students can read graphic novels, study, or play the pinball machine.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

WCSO: Two Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Two people have been taken into custody by Washington County Sheriff's Deputies on 1st Degree Murder complaints. According to a press release from Undersheriff Jon Copeland, while investigating a possible missing persons / suspicious incident, WCSO Investigators and Deputies developed probable cause for a search warrant. The search warrant was for a single-family residence in the 397000 Block of W 1300 Rd, northeast of Dewey in rural Washington County. Two people were taken into custody on 1st Degree Murder complaints.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Keeping Up With the Commissioners

Osage County swore in two new commissioners in the beginning of January with one being District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright. Commissioner Cartwright says his first few weeks as commissioner has been a blast. One of the challenges of being a commissioner is balancing the focus on your district and the...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Attempted Kidnapping

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee. Wilson approached the worker at Lowes...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa man finds purpose with art after stroke

SAPULPA, Okla. — A former California firefighter who suffered a stroke has found a new purpose here in Oklahoma, thanks to The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. John Olivas said, “This place saved me. It didn’t make me an artist, but it inspired me to be one.”...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested after threatening utility worker with BB gun

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a woman for threatening a utility employee when attempting to turn off the gas in her house. At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence near 3rd and Mingo about a report of a woman threatening someone with a gun.
TULSA, OK

