"The Fortress" — a dedicated space created for middle and high school students on the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library (BPL) — is now open. The Fortress gives teens a space to read, visit with friends, study, and play games. The space includes four fully-equipped gaming stations loaded with games that can be played individually or as a group, as well as areas where students can read graphic novels, study, or play the pinball machine.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO