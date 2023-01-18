Read full article on original website
M&M’s has a new white chocolate strawberry shake flavor
It’s officially time to start stocking up on Valentine’s Day candy, and this year, that includes a new M&M’s flavor. New M&M’s White Chocolate Strawberry Shake features strawberry shake-flavored white chocolate covered in crunchy Valentine’s Day-themed candy shells of pink, red and green. You can find the new flavor in stores nationwide now through Valentine’s Day for between $3.48-$4.49 per 7.44-ounce bag.
Why your sandwich comes with a pickle
If you eat out at diners or American-style restaurants in the U.S. and order sandwiches or burgers, they’re likely to come with a pickle spear or a ramekin full of pickle slices. For fans of the pucker, finding this pickle on the side of your deli order is a delight — but perhaps one you haven’t thought about much as you’re enjoying the crunch.
