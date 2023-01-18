Read full article on original website
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Where do California’s interstate highways take you?
(KTXL) — California is crisscrossed by highways, some of which can take you to different states and to the other side of the country. Whether you’re planning on driving out of state or taking a cross-country road trip, here is where California’s Interstate routes will take you.
California aiming to capture more storm runoff as reservoirs fill up
California is looking to capture more stormwater as reservoirs fill up across the state. Lopez lake is looking a lot fuller after dropping to near-record low levels just a few months ago.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
King Tides return to Orange County, though relatively calm surf lowers flooding threat
Southern California coastal areas are bracing for more high tides this weekend, although the surf remained relatively calm Saturday morning, lowering the level of risk. The so-called King Tides are expected to remain a threat to produce minor flooding through Monday for the Orange County coast, the National Weather Service said.
Wolf attacks increase in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in California
From Ana to Jessica -- these are the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in California, using data from the Social Security Administration.
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week
LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers.
What to know if your home or car is damaged from recent storms
SAN DIEGO — People all over the state are dealing with weather-related damage, which has left many wondering who is responsible if your home floods or if a tree falls onto your property. You may be covered, but only if you have the right insurance. CBS8 reached out to...
How much longer does the $2.04B Powerball winner from California have to come forward?
It's been more than two months since a Powerball ticket sold in Altadena matched all six winning numbers. Where is the lucky winner?
Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
California has had record rainfall and snowfall, but the "parade of storms" may soon be over.
More precipitation dropped over the weekend in already flooded California, making driving hazardous and leading to fresh evacuation orders along a swollen river near Sacramento. Additional precipitation was forecast for the already saturated state on Sunday night and Monday.
