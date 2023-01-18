LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO