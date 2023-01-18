ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA.com

Where do California’s interstate highways take you?

(KTXL) — California is crisscrossed by highways, some of which can take you to different states and to the other side of the country. Whether you’re planning on driving out of state or taking a cross-country road trip, here is where California’s Interstate routes will take you.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
GV Wire

Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week

LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Ty D.

Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
CALIFORNIA STATE

