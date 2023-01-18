Read full article on original website
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
‘Almost Daily': This Update on Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Will Make You Smile
It was on January 2, 2023 that Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and since that time, his recovery has been the largest story in sports. He was rushed to the hospital, and had to be resuscitated twice before being put on a ventilator. Days later, he re-gained consciousness, and began to communicate with friends and medical staff, now-famously asking them did we win. He continued to recover in Cincinnati, before travelling back to Buffalo, where he was admitted to a hospital, and soon after, was officially sent home.
Buffalo Bills Mafia Get Your Passports Ready For A 2023 Home Game
The NFL announced their international "home" teams for the 2023 season on Thursday. Amongst the announced teams are the Buffalo Bills. The Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots were also designated as home teams for the upcoming season. The international games appear to be a revenue generating machine for the NFL owners and some cool destinations for some of the league's most enthusiastic fanbases...like Buffalo!
Who Does ESPN’s Freddie Coleman Think Will Win This Weekend?
It is finally time this weekend for the NFL Divisional playoff round and I can't wait. There are four very intriguing matchups with two on the AFC side and two on the NFC side. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday afternoon where the Chiefs are favored. The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon where the Bills are favored. The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night where the Eagles are favored. And the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night where the 49ers are favored. Below are my picks for the weekend slate of games as seen in the Times Union:
Here’s How They Deice Highmark Stadium In Buffalo, New York
The Buffalo Bills will play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 3pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The weather forecast is calling for some snow and colder air to move in for the game this Sunday. The fans of the Buffalo Bills are no strangers to snow...
Which Players On Saturday Hold Keys To Championship Weekend?
The old saying goes, "a chain is only as strong as its' weakest link." NFL teams are a lot like chains. Every player is important to their unit's success and there are hardly any weak links when you get into Divisional Playoff weekend. So, let's look at some of Saturday's players that could unlock tickets to next weekend.
