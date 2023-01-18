It is finally time this weekend for the NFL Divisional playoff round and I can't wait. There are four very intriguing matchups with two on the AFC side and two on the NFC side. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday afternoon where the Chiefs are favored. The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon where the Bills are favored. The New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night where the Eagles are favored. And the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night where the 49ers are favored. Below are my picks for the weekend slate of games as seen in the Times Union:

