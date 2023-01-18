ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Devin Townsend designed his signature guitar like a Les Paul because the original design “looks shit” on him

By Liberty Dunworth
guitar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

James Bay on what vintage guitars mean to him: “The more instruments are used, the more they have to say”

Indie-pop musician James Bay has revealed what vintage guitars mean to him in a new video promoting Fender’s American Vintage II range. The musician performed with the new Fender American Vintage II 1972 Thinline Telecaster for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Go Your Own Way, and a performance of his own track Love Don’t Hate Me in the new video, and sat down to talk about the characteristics he admires most about vintage gear.
Whiskey Riff

Merle Haggard Delivers Powerful Heartfelt Performance Of “Mama Tried” For His Mama As She Sits Front Row

Merle Haggard, man. The country music legend is known for being a cornerstone of the “Bakersfield Sound” as well as country music in general. Known as a bit of a country music outlaw, a reputation accompanied by his days in San Quentin Prison, however here, we have a much more heartfelt moment from The Hag. Merle Haggard was locked up in Bakersfield, CA, on counts of burglary, and was transferred to San Quentin after a failed escape attempt 1958. It […] The post Merle Haggard Delivers Powerful Heartfelt Performance Of “Mama Tried” For His Mama As She Sits Front Row first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
The Guardian

Cirque du Soleil: Kurios review – a gasp-inducing steampunk celebration of virtuosity

It’s how visceral your reactions can be, that’s the appeal of circus. A lurching stomach when an aerialist plummets towards the floor, or an involuntary gasp when an acrobat nails a tricky catch. So, when someone jumps the full height of the Royal Albert Hall on a giant trampoline, and your heart leaps to join them, that’s pure joy; vicariously free and flying, all from the safety of your seat.
American Songwriter

Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
guitar.com

John Mayer teases upcoming project in a mysterious new post

John Mayer fans are in for a treat as it appears that a new project from the musician is on the horizon. The singer shared a vague social media post on Thursday (19 January) hinting at an upcoming project that will land next week on 26 January. The post features...
guitar.com

“I think we did a lot of things the wrong way” White Reaper on why following their instincts meant ditching an entire album’s worth of recordings

Tony Esposito and Hunter Thompson are playing chess, shifting pieces on the board while peeling off duelling solos from the guitars cinched at their waists. The image is a cool-as-hell piece of rock ‘n’ roll nonsense from White Reaper’s recent video for Fog Machine, a single that is essentially a cool-as-hell piece of rock ‘n’ roll nonsense all by itself.
KENTUCKY STATE
guitar.com

Slash-ing prices: Harley Benton unveils new SC-550SL Gotoh Tribute models

Harley Benton has unveiled its new SC-550SL Gotoh Tribute models, which look to be inspired by two of Slash’s go-to guitars, but with a smaller price tag. The single-cut model is available in a Paradise Amber Flame or Autumn Flame Burst finish, and there’s left handed versions on offer too. These classic finishes appear to capture both Slash’s Appetite For Destruction era Kris Derrig-built ‘59 Les Paul replica, and his November Burst Gibson Les Paul Standard.
Loudwire

The 30 Best Grunge Albums of All Time

The music world experienced one of its periodic resets in the early 1990s, when a curiously named phenomenon soon to be known as Grunge wiped clean the slate of popular trends and ushered in a thrilling few years of intense creativity and reinvention. Just as the original rock 'n' roll...
guitar.com

Joe Bonamassa mourns passing of guitar mentor Carmen Caramanica

Blues virtuoso Joe Bonamassa has taken to the Internet to mourn the passing of his guitar mentor Carmen Caramanica. Caramanica, who passed away at the age of 77 on Monday (16 January), was a well-known local music instructor and a jazz musician himself. In a statement shared via his Twitter...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy