Documented original Tuskegee Airman, 2nd Lieutenant Herbert Thorpe, is not your average male in America. He is a living legend, and he has surpassed many averages. Born in New York 100 years ago on January 9, 1923, Thorpe has exceeded the average life expectancy, and he and his younger brother Richard both have a place in history for their military careers as Tuskegee Airmen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO