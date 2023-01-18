ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Native Tuskegee Airman Turns 100

Documented original Tuskegee Airman, 2nd Lieutenant Herbert Thorpe, is not your average male in America. He is a living legend, and he has surpassed many averages. Born in New York 100 years ago on January 9, 1923, Thorpe has exceeded the average life expectancy, and he and his younger brother Richard both have a place in history for their military careers as Tuskegee Airmen.
Queens Tech Fair

Queens’ tech industry is growing, but the diversity of our tech workforce still lags significantly behind the overall diversity of our borough. To help break barriers to entry for members of underrepresented and under-served communities, please join Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. Event registration opens an opportunity from JobsFirstNYC...
QUEENS, NY

